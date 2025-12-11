Toronto's new candlelit Roman-inspired spa just opened and it looks completely magical
It will transport you to another world.
Looking for a unique way to unwind? Toronto's brand-new Ancient Roman–inspired spa has officially opened its doors, and it will transport you to another era.
AIRE Ancient Baths, the internationally acclaimed Spanish wellness brand known for transforming historical buildings into serene bathhouses, is now open on Front Street West.
The 23,000-square-foot sanctuary is AIRE's first-ever Canadian location, bringing the brand's signature candlelit rituals to life in a restored 1912 Edwardian building.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
As soon as you step inside, you're surrounded by towering pillars, original wood beams, and an array of glowing candles that light a series of thermal baths.
The entire space is designed to help you disconnect completely, so leave your phone behind and get ready for some serious relaxation.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
What to expect inside
AIRE Toronto features nine thermal baths inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Ottoman traditions, each offering a different temperature, texture, or sensation.
You'll move at your own pace through warm and cool waters, a centuries-old ritual meant to ease tension, boost circulation, and quiet the mind.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
Some highlights include:
- The Flotarium, a saltwater bath where you float effortlessly
- The Palestra Outdoor Bath, an open-air pool unique to Toronto
- The Balneum: Thousand Jets Bath, a hydrotherapy bath with invigorating jets
- The Tepidarium, Caldarium, and Frigidarium, each offering its own thermal experience
The spa also features a dry sauna, vaporium, 12 massage rooms, and two warm marble beds where you can relax between baths.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
"What sets AIRE apart is the way timeless bathing rituals come to life inside restored historical buildings," Amadeo Serra, CEO of AIRE Ancient Baths, said in a press release.
"These places have a soul, they tell stories. When you're floating in a candlelit bath in a space with a century of history, time slows, the mind quiets, and you feel part of something much bigger."
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
A Toronto-exclusive ritual
To mark its Canadian debut, AIRE is launching a ritual that's only available in Toronto: The Signature Boreal Forest Experience.
This 150-minute journey is inspired by Canada's northern landscapes and includes a cedar essential-oil massage, a pink-salt exfoliation on warm marble, jade hot stones, a restorative scalp massage, and a little treat of sparkling wine, chocolates, and forest berries.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
How to book
Reservations are open now, with the 90-minute Ancient Baths experience starting at $175.
AIRE Ancient Baths
AIRE Ancient Baths.
Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
Price: $175 + per person
Address: 510A Front St. W., Unit 100 at Portland Commons, Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.