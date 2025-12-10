Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This quaint spot is the 'closest to a European Christmas' you can find in Canada

Who needs a plane ticket to Europe? 🎄✨
A quaint, cobblestone street surrounded by Christmas decor. Right: A cozy-looking building with glowing lights.

Dreaming of a Euro-Christmas? Look no further!

Anne Richard | Dreamstime, Alexander Kolomietz | Dreamstime
Managing Editor, Canada

If you've been dreaming of experiencing Christmas in Europe, you don't need to empty your savings account and take a wintry trip across the Atlantic to get a taste of it. There's a city in Canada that has all the hallmarks of a European celebration — no plane ticket required.

Known for their twinkling cobblestone streets, historic plazas transformed into winter wonderlands, and iconic holiday markets that are admired around the world, Europe's Christmas towns are a must-visit for so many Canadians.

Whether it's Germany's iconic market traditions, France's elegant holiday villages, or the beautifully preserved old towns scattered across Central Europe, there's no denying that celebrating Christmas on the other side of the Atlantic sounds charming.

But experiencing a taste of a Euro-Christmas doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

According to a recent report from PrivacyJournal.net, there's a spot in Canada that's the "closest to a European Christmas" you'll find in the entirety of North America. In fact, when it comes to holiday festivities, this spot even outranked several legendary European spots.

Step aside, Vienna, Berlin, Rome, and even Lapland (yes, Lapland!) because Quebec City is apparently the true Christmas icon — claiming the eighth position globally for holiday tours, affordability, and festive ambiance.

Researchers specifically highlighted it as the premier spot in North America for anyone seeking that authentic European holiday magic.

This recognition shouldn't surprise anyone familiar with Quebec City's unique character. The historic district features centuries-old architecture with its distinctive stone buildings, winding cobblestone paths, and charming public squares that feel transplanted from another continent entirely.

Add in the predominant French culture that shapes daily life, and those European comparisons become even clearer.

The study also praised Quebec City's holiday tour offerings, which showcase both the region's French-Canadian traditions and its enthusiastic embrace of winter festivities.

Most tours operate bilingually (very Continental indeed), with prices averaging around $23 per hour — significantly more budget-friendly than comparable experiences in European cities like Prague, Amsterdam, Strasbourg, or London.

Accommodation costs also work in visitors' favour, with December hotel rates averaging $201 nightly in Quebec City. This represents substantial savings compared to peak-season European pricing while still delivering the festive environment that travellers are dreaming of.

Traditional horse-drawn sleigh rides through snow-covered streets offer perhaps the most enchanting way to explore the old city in December, creating moments that rival those in Alpine villages.

Beyond wandering through beautifully decorated alleyways and cobblestone streets, Quebec City has distinctive winter attractions that set it apart.

The Ice Hotel is among Quebec City's seasonal marvels, constructed entirely from frozen materials each year. Guests can book overnight stays to experience its crystalline rooms and intricate ice sculptures, or simply tour this temporary architectural wonder during the day.

The expansive Plains of Abraham undergo their own seasonal transformation, becoming an enormous winter recreation area. The park hosts downhill skiing, toboggan runs, and illuminated walking paths, creating an extensive outdoor winter experience steps from the city centre.

The destination's strong performance becomes even more impressive considering its competition. Quebec City surpassed renowned Christmas destinations such as Vienna, Munich, Zurich, and Rome — cities synonymous with elaborate holiday markets and centuries of festive traditions.

Whether you're drawn to historic charm, outdoor winter adventures, or simply want to experience the holidays somewhere special without crossing an ocean, Quebec City proves you don't need a passport to find Christmas magic worthy of a postcard.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Helena Hanson

    Managing Editor

    Helena Hanson (she/her) is the Managing Editor of Canada for Narcity and MTL Blog, where she brings her expertise in dreamy, aspirational travel journalism to life. A first-class graduate of Cardiff University's School of Journalism, Helena has a passion for inspiring readers to discover the magic in their own backyards. Originally from the U.K., Helena has spent years uncovering hidden gems and must-see destinations across countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and more. Having lived in both Canada and Australia, she's become a seasoned expert in off-the-beaten-path adventures and bucket-list experiences that don't break the bank. Whether she's writing about things to do in Ottawa, Montreal, or her favourite spot—Disney World—Helena hopes to leave readers dreaming of their next adventure.

