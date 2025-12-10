This Europe-inspired village near Vancouver transforms into a holiday postcard in winter
It's that time of year. ✨
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and if you're needing a little extra cheer, a visit to this European village right outside of Vancouver should do the trick.
The city itself has lots of holiday fun on deck (mulled wine at the Vancouver Christmas Market, anyone?), but there's something about roaming the cobblestone streets of a cute town that gives just the right Hallmark-movie vibes.
District 1881 is actually a little neighbourhood, nestled in Downtown Chilliwack, about an hour and 15 minutes outside of Vancouver.
Wandering the pedestrian-friendly streets under the romantic glow of the twinkle lights, you'll feel like you've been transported to a European village.
The charming town is fun to explore at any time of year, but it's especially magical during the holiday season. Wandering the streets of District 1881 around Christmas feels like stepping onto a movie set, with picture-perfect festive decor all around.
There's a slew of fun holiday events in the neighbourhood to check out too, and every year, a massive Christmas tree lights up the street.
In December, it's the perfect time to journey out to Chilliwack, grab a cozy drink from Smoking Gun Coffee, and walk down Thunderbird Lane in District 1881 to soak up the wholesome vibes and get your shopping done.
If you want to keep the Hallmark mood going, make your next day trip destination Merry and Bright at Martini Town.
The little "town" is actually a movie set in Langley that opens to the public during the holidays, so you can fully embrace your main character energy.
One thing's for sure — small towns in B.C. know how to do the holiday season right.