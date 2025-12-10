Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

8 pretty Canadian coins you can find in your change, including a red toonie and blue dime

These colourful coins are actually rare! 👀

pile of ​National Indigenous Peoples Day toonies. right: person holding L. M. Montgomery loonie by the ocean

National Indigenous Peoples Day toonies. Right: L. M. Montgomery loonie.

@canadianmint | Instagram, @canadianmint | Instagram
Senior Writer

There are quite a few pretty Canadian coins in circulation right now.

You could find colourful coins, like a red toonie, blue dime, green toonie and more, in your change.

Each year, the Royal Canadian Mint puts out commemorative circulation coins with unique designs and pops of colour.

These commemorative circulation coins are actually rare because there is a limited mintage.

So, if you find one, you might want to keep it!

Here's what you need to know about some of the pretty and colourful Canadian coins to look for in your change.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier toonie

This 2025 Tomb of the Unknown Soldier toonie commemorates the anniversary of the repatriation of the Unknown Soldier.

It features a street-level view of the tomb at the National War Memorial, with the base of the granite tomb extending to the outer ring.

Behind the tomb, four sentries representing all Canadians who serve or have served are engraved.

At the bottom of the inner core, there is a colourized poppy with red and black hues.

Daphne Odjig toonie

This $2 coin from 2025 honours Daphne Odjig, one of the most influential artists in Canada.

Odjig's 1977 artwork titled "The Folk Singer" is on the inner core of the toonie with blue, yellow and orange colour enhancements.

The outer ring has an engraved reproduction of her drawing of a fisher, which appears above her signature on her 1978 work "The Indian in Transition."

It's the first Canadian circulation coin to celebrate a woman visual artist.

Supreme Court of Canada loonie

This loonie from 2025 commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada.

It features an engraving of the Supreme Court of Canada building in Ottawa, including the two bronze statues that stand outside the building.

The court's 150th-anniversary logo is overlaid on the front steps of the Supreme Court of Canada building.

It's a dark blue circle with a white laurel branch stemming from the inscription "150." The anniversary years of the court — "1875-2025" — are in white at the top right of the circle.

Inuit Nunangat toonie

This $2 circulation coin celebrates Inuit Nunangat and features artwork representing its four regions.

There is a light blue inner core with Nuliajuk (the spirit of the sea) alongside sea creatures like a walrus, narwhal, two beluga whales, a seal, and Arctic char.

On the outer ring of the toonie, there are four regionally specific ulu, the pattern used in traditional Inuit tattooing, and an inscription of "INUIT NUNANGAT."

L. M. Montgomery loonie

This $1 circulation coin from 2024 honours L. M. Montgomery's writing.

It features a profile portrait of the Canadian author, her signature, the drawing of a cat she often included in her writings, a portfolio and an inkwell.

Anne Shirley, Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables heroine, is also on the coin.

Behind Montgomery and her famous character are green and orange patchwork quilt fields under the blue P.E.I. sky.

Jean Paul Riopelle toonie

This $2 coin from 2023 honouring artist Jean Paul Riopelle features a portion of the artist's "L'Hommage à Rosa Luxemburg" fresco on the inner core.

It uses colours from Riopelle's original artwork, including orange, blue and white.

National Indigenous Peoples Day toonie

This National Indigenous Peoples Day $2 coin from 2023 is green with hints of red, orange, white and black.

The Métis design features an infinity symbol made to look like two fiddles, the Métis sash, part of a red river cart wheel, a beaded five-petalled flower, and the spirit bead.

The First Nations design features Grandmother Moon, a blossoming flower, forget-me-not flowers, circles and berries, and butterflies.

The Inuit design features ulu, the midnight sun, ocean waves, an Inukshuk, a delta braid, and tusks.

Bluenose dime

This 10-cent circulation coin from 2021 is Canada's first-ever coloured dime.

It features a redesigned image of the Bluenose, the fishing schooner that has appeared on the coin since 1937.

There is a touch of blue underneath the boat to represent the North Atlantic waters that Bluenose sailed.

royal canadian mint canadian coins
Canada Money
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

