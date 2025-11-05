This new $2 Canadian coin has a pop of red and here's when you can find it in your change
The toonie honours Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 🇨🇦
Canada's new coin has the classic hues of a toonie, but it also features a pop of red!
If you want to find this colourful toonie in your change, here's what you need to know.
On November 4, 2025, the Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new $2 commemorative circulation coin.
It honours the 25th anniversary of the repatriation of the Unknown Soldier.
Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is at the foot of the National War Memorial in Ottawa and represents duty, courage and sacrifice.
This new Canadian coin was designed by Mary-Ann Liu, the artist who sculpted the bronze relief on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The inner core features a street-level view of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the National War Memorial, and the base of the granite tomb extends to the outer ring.
Behind the tomb, there are silhouettes of four sentries representing all Canadians who serve or have served.
At the bottom of the inner core, there is a colourized poppy with red and black hues.
It's reminiscent of the poppies placed on the tomb after the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.
The inscription "TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER LA TOMBE DU SOLDAT INCONNU" on the outer ring is engraved in the same font that's etched on the tomb.
Canada's Unknown Soldier coin.Courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse of the coin features an effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
Also, "CHARLES III," "D.G.REX," and "2025" are engraved on the outer ring.
This side of the coin is in the classic toonie colours of silver and gold.
Obverse side of the Canada's Unknown Soldier coin.Courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint
Canada's Unknown Soldier coin has a limited mintage of three million, which includes two million coloured versions.
The new $2 coin will begin circulating on November 5, 2025.
You'll be able to find it in your change once bank branches and business across Canada replenish their stocks of $2 coins.
If you don't want to wait, you can buy rolls of these new Canadian coins online for $89.95 from the Royal Canadian Mint!
Each roll comes with $50 worth of these Canada's Unknown Soldier $2 coins.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.