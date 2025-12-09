Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

9 jobs with Canadian airlines that get you travel perks without requiring travel for work

Some jobs pay between $23 and $64 an hour! 🤑

exterior of air canada hangar at toronto pearson international airport

Air Canada hangar at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Alexandre Fagundes De Fagundes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canadian airlines are hiring for jobs in cities all over the country.

You get travel perks, including free flights and discounted hotel rates, without having to travel for work!

Plus, some of these openings are high-paying jobs with salaries up to $64 an hour.

Here's what you need to know about the travel perks and the jobs that some Canadian carriers have available right now.

Air Canada employees are eligible for travel privileges for themselves and others after 28 weeks of service.

With WestJet, employees get flight privileges within 10 days of employment and can travel anywhere WestJet or WestJet Encore flies.

Flair Airlines offers employees unlimited travel perks, including free and discounted flights.

With Porter Airlines, employees get travel privileges, exclusive discounts, and deals on car rentals and hotel stays.

Air North offers international and domestic flight benefits for employees.

Senior Engineer Power Plant

Company: WestJet

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You need a diploma or bachelor's degree in aircraft maintenance, aerospace/aeronautical engineering or mechanical engineering.

A minimum of five years of relevant experience with large commercial aircraft engines and the commercial airline regulatory environment is required.

You must have knowledge of:

  • engineering/propulsion programs
  • TRAX/eMRO or other similar computerized maintenance tracking systems
  • budgeting and forecasting

Computer software skills and proficiency with Microsoft Office are required.

You must be able to read and understand technical manuals and documents.

The closing date is December 16, 2025, at 9:59 p.m. MT.

Apply On WestJet Careers

Maintenance Controller

Salary: $64.37 an hour

Company: Flair Airlines

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and a Transport Canada AME license with M2 endorsement.

At least five to seven years of line maintenance experience is required.

You need to be able to read and interpret maintenance manuals, Airworthiness Directives, engineering drawings, and procedure manuals.

Knowledge of the Canadian Air Regulations (CARs) and proficiency with Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel are required as well.

You must be able to obtain and maintain a valid Restricted Area Identity Card (RAIC).

Apply On Flair Careers

Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport

Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 an hour for afternoon or night shifts

Company: Air Canada

Location: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license because driving heavy equipment on the airside is one of the job duties.

Also, you need ot be able to repetitively lift items weighing 70 pounds.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Senior Fleet Engineer — Configuration — Systems

Company: WestJet

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You must have an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer license (M or E license) or a bachelor's degree in engineering.

Experience with technical change implementation to aircraft configuration and three years of experience working in an airline maintenance environment are required.

You must be able to understand and apply a variety of service, maintenance, engineering and repair documentation, and create engineering controls and task cards within the Computerized Maintenance Tracking System.

Proficiency with Microsoft programs, like Outlook, Teams, Planner, SharePoint and OneDrive, is required as well.

The closing date is December 16, 2025, at 9:59 p.m. MT.

Apply On WestJet Careers

Ground Support Equipment Technician

Salary: $39.12 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.

Also, a valid provincial license/endorsement as an Automotive Service Technician, Heavy Duty, and/or Truck and Coach recognized by a provincial authority or the Red Seal Program is required.

You must have a minimum of one year of experience in the trade.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer

Salary: $27.82 to $44.67 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Saskatoon, SK

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma, have completed a recognized apprenticeship program, and/or have a least four years of industry-related experience.

Also, you need a Transport Canada AME M2 license, a valid driver's license, and a restricted radio operator's permit (aviation).

You must be able to obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit as well.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Flight Dispatcher

Company: Porter Airlines

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must be at least 21 years old and have successfully completed Transport Canada FDMET and FDOPS exams within the last two years.

Also, you need at least two years of experience in an airline operations centre.

You must have a Radiotelephone Operator's Restricted Certificate as well.

Working knowledge of CARs 705 or previous Type A (or equivalent) Flight Dispatch experience is required.

Apply On Porter Careers

Technical Lead — Crew IT

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

A minimum of five years of experience working with SaaS applications in a technical capacity is required.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing technical oversight on software development in Visual Studio
  • Git and other development tools
  • working in Agile environments and participating in sprint planning and technical reviews

You must have knowledge of:

  • operations research or optimization concepts
  • RDBMSs (Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS SQL Server, etc.)
  • data security, access controls, and compliance within SaaS applications

Proficiency in the Linux environment is also required.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Senior Reservations Sales Agent

Salary: $23 an hour

Company: Air North

Location: Whitehorse, YT

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Also, you need two years of reservation or call centre experience and one year of aviation experience.

Proficiency with computers, Microsoft Office and booking software is required.

Apply Online

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

