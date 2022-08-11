An Outdoor Escape Room Opened In Toronto & You'll Solve Puzzles On Popular Monuments
Can you hunt down a hacker?🧑💻
There's a new escape room game in Toronto and it takes place along the streets of Old Toronto. You'll solve riddles and clues on popular monument buildings as you explore the city.
Adventure City Games opened its latest city escape game called "Panic in Old Toronto" and it will take you on a scavenger hunt unlike any other. You'll enter a fictional world where you try to save the country's economy from internet hackers. You can play any day you want.
Old Toronto streets and buildings where an outdoor escape room game takes place. Courtesy of Adventure City Games
The premise of the story is that the Toronto Stock Exchange has been hacked and the groups of hackers plan to embezzle money which would put the economy at risk. A former member of the hacking group (Oxsen) is hiding in the city and will be communicating with you securely so you can work together to try and stop them.
Puzzles will be hidden on well-known buildings in the area so you'll be solving riddles on the Hockey Hall of Fame building, the Flatiron Mural and in Yonge-Dundas square, among others.
You'll need a smartphone to play the game but you won't need to download an app. Once the game is booked, you'll receive an activation email with instructions on how to open and begin the game. The total distance you'll cover is about 2.5 kilometres and it takes between an hour to 2.5 hours depending on your puzzle-solving skills.
Once you solve the final puzzle and win (if you get there) you'll receive an automated call from the hacker Oxsen and you'll be mentioned on the cover of the famous Toronto Journal, a fictional newspaper.
You can find similar outdoor escape room adventures by the same company in Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City. The price of $18 per player is the same, but the premise and themes are different in each city.
If you get your tickets and more friends want to join, you can add players at any time after your purchase. A minimum of two players is needed to book but there is no maximum to the number of people who can register together.
Adventure City Games
Price: $18 per player (minimum 2 people)
When: Open now (you'll have 12 months from the purchase date to use)
Address: Starting point at Bike Share Toronto, Union Station, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the city of Toronto in an entirely new way as you solve escape game puzzles outside and try to save the world's economy from internet hackers.