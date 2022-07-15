Ottawa Has A New Outdoor Escape Room & You Can Solve Puzzles On Popular Monuments
Can you save the world from an asteroid?🕵️♀️
If you're looking for a unique way to explore the city of Ottawa, look no further. There is a new outdoor escape room that will have you playing detective as you solve puzzles throughout the capital's downtown.
Adventure City Games just released a new outdoor treasure hunt-like experience in Ottawa called "Find Justine in Ottawa". In the game, Justine is the head of Canada's secret affairs and she's missing. You (and your potential team) need to find her and give her the news that an asteroid is headed for earth.
You can also play this outdoor tour game in Montreal and Quebec City and it's coming soon to Toronto. The games in other cities have different themes and puzzles.
Notre Dame Basilica and Maman statue in Ottawa Canada. Courtesy of Adventure City Games
You'll play a fictional character as you re-discover Ottawa's downtown, using observation and logic to solve puzzles specific to the city. Monuments, buildings and parks will be used during the hunt that begins at the National Gallery of Canada. Make sure all players are at the starting point before launching the game.
Have your smartphone handy to play with so you can click a link to access the adventure game. There's no need to download a new app. The full walking distance is just over two kilometres as you play detective. The game could last between 55 minutes to 2.5 hours, depending on your pace (there's no rush).
Once you complete the game you'll receive a phone call recording and, if you've succeeded in completing the puzzles, will be able to inform the head of Canada's secret affairs division about the impending asteroid. You'll also receive a newspaper article on your phone where the headline will inform you whether you've succeeded in your mission or not.
Once you buy access to the game you'll have a full 12 months from that date to play with your friends. Groups of up to six people are recommended and if more want to join you can split up into teams. You can also play alone if you'd prefer a solo adventure.
It's recommended not to play in the dark as some of the puzzles would be too complicated. The price is $18 per player and it can be played in either English or French.
Find Justine in Ottawa, Adventure City Games
"Find Justine in Ottawa" poster for an outdoor escape room.
Courtesy of Adventure City Games
Price: $18 per player
When: Any day, (12 months after purchase date to play)
Address: Maman, National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can rediscover Ottawa as you play detective and decode puzzles using your phone and popular monuments in the city.