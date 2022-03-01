Editions

11 Ottawa Escape Rooms & Indoor Games That Will Have You Playing Like You're A Kid Again

Board game cafés, trampoline parks and more.🎱⛳️

Ottawa Staff Writer
Courtesy of @damola.su | Instagram, @melzesc | Instagram

If you're planning a games night yet can't wait to get out of the house, grab your friends for a nostalgic night of fun at an escape room, games bar or adventure park in Ottawa.

Indoor activities are a great way to escape the cold as the Ottawa winter drags on. From a quiet afternoon playing board games with a coffee to a night of lawn games with a beer or jumping high at a trampoline park... with water, you'll need to hydrate... here are eleven places in Ottawa where you can have fun playing games like you're a kid again.

Playback Bar and Restaurant 

Price: $10+ per lane rental

Address: 1860 Bank St. #3A, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience the simple joy of a summer afternoon in the backyard, playing a variety of lawn games including shuffleboard, corn hole and bocce. They have both indoor and patio dining with a full menu of food and drinks.

House of Targ

Price: $10 free play

Address: 1077 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Known for pinball and pierogies, this arcade bar boasts 12 different pinball machines and even more classic arcade games, along with a full food and drink menu that features multiple pierogi flavours to choose from.

Vengeance Van

Price: $75+ per session

Address: 830 Industrial Ave., Unit 8, Ottawa, ON (or an area with truck space near your home)

Why You Need To Go: If you have some pent-up frustration, destroying objects in a protected environment is a fun way to let out that energy. This is a mobile smash room that will come to your neighbourhood, so you don't need to travel to break some s**t.

Room Escape

Price: $27+ per person

Address: 1860 Bank St. #3, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With six physical escape rooms to choose from, and some online options, this is Ottawa's largest escape room. You'll have one hour to try to escape a mine, track down a serial killer, get out of outer space or free a mystic wizard, with your friends.

West Park Bowling

Price: $6.50+ per person

Address: 1205 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip back in time at this retro bowling alley that's been in Ottawa since 1946. You can enjoy diner food or Irish pub cuisine as you challenge your friends to 5-pin bowling.

Level One Game Pub

Price: $8 per person

Address: 14 Waller St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This board game café has over 1200 board games and 1000 video games, where you can relax and compete without a time limit. They offer up pub eats, and a full drink menu to keep you full throughout your playing.

Part-Tee Putt

Price: $24.95+ per person

Address: 379 Preston St. Lower Level, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: In Ottawa's only mini-putt bar, you'll enjoy the quirky nostalgic atmosphere as you play a round of 18 holes, and finish it off with some food and drinks, all without having to worry about the weather outside.

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park

Price: $20+ per person

Address: 1901 Cyrville Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fly through the air at this trampoline and adventure park in Ottawa. This indoor playground has a number of trampolines, including a foam pit and dunk hoops, along with an adventure area with rock climbing walls and a ropes course.

Bad Axe Throwing

Price: $26.89+

Address: 1580 Liverpool Ct. #8, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: As one of Ottawa's axe throwing locations, they offer walk-in games, packages and group rates. At this location you can bring your own food, so why not grab some local takeout to enjoy while you practice your throwing. They even have an axe throwing league you can join.

Escape Manor

Price: $27+ per person

Address: 201 Queen St. & 982 Wellington St. W. & 900 Greenbank Rd. #1008, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You and your friends can be the star of your own adventure, trying to escape Wonderland, a pirate ship, a forbidden forest or an alien planet. They have also partnered with Diefenbunker, the cold war museum in Carp for a larger-than-life immersive experience.

Tailgators

Price: Varies per game

Address: 1642 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love a fun sports bar and playing pool, this is the spot to spend a casual evening with friends. They have over 40 pool tables, 6 foosball tables, virtual golf, some arcade games and TV screens playing throughout showing various sporting events.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

