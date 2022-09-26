A New Roller Rink Is Coming To Ottawa & You Can Throw It Back With Adult Only Skate Nights
There will be a bar and arcade games.🛼
Roller skating is making a comeback in Ottawa with a massive new rink that is expected to open in December 2022.
4 Wheelies will bring you back to the epic birthday parties of your childhood with themed nights throughout the week. The brand new roller rink will have a spacious area to skate, a restaurant and bar as well as an arcade room.
"We want [to] pay homage to the golden era of roller skating and introduce a new generation to this reemerging culture," the rink's website says.
You'll be able to skate to your heart's content Tuesday through Sunday each week with different themed playlists and atmosphere daily. Friday and Saturday nights are 19+ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with guest DJs spinning to create the mood.
Each Tuesday is disco night where you can skate around to tunes from the '70s and '80s and throw it back to the era of retro roller skating. Wednesdays are "stress-free" nights, playing reggae, Latin songs and Afro beats.
Thursdays are reserved for throwback jams from the late '80s, '90s and 2000s whereas weekend afternoons are focused on a family-friendly vibe.
Admission is $16.99 per person, with $4.99 skate rentals, but you can grab a membership if you plan on visiting frequently. Individual memberships will provide unlimited access and are $49.99 per month, or you can choose a family membership for $149.99 monthly. Membership packages are a 12-month commitment.
"Since we spend over half the year in winter it was important for us to give our guests the experience of a never-ending summer and make them feel like they are roller skating in their back yard even if it’s the dead of winter," the owner told Narcity.
The new space will have elements of nature throughout from plants to wood finishes that are meant to feel like you're outdoors while sheltered indoors.
4 Wheelies
Price: $16.99 admission, $4.99 skate rentals
When: Opening December 2022 (Exact date TBD)
Address: 1101 Baxter Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can throw it back to the dream parties of your childhood by skating at a new roller rink with a restaurant and arcade games.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.