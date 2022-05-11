Toronto's Retro Roller Skating Is Returning & You Can Glide Along A Giant New Rooftop Trail
Lace up Toronto, because a retro roller skating experience is returning to the city with a brand new location. SUSO Skate Co., formerly known as Retro Rolla, has just announced that it will be reopening for the season this June, and you can skate in not one but two different places.
The experience first launched in 2021 at The Bentway, and it will be returning to this location once more on June 8. In addition, it will be launching a new skate trail on the rooftop parkade at CF Shops at Don Mills, opening June 1.
The 10,000 square-foot rooftop will be transformed into a summer oasis complete with a 168-foot long skate trail made of bright yellow tiles. You can glide past plants and shrubbery as you take in the towering city views. New roller skates will be available to rent from an up-cycled shipping container perched on the rooftop.
The entire experience has old-school vibes thanks to the colourful skates and gear, so you'll feel like you're rolling through the '70s.
Reservations can be made online in advance for both locations, and skate rentals start at $18 per hour. If you have your own skates, you can glide around the Bentway for free, or book at time slot at the rooftop for $12 per hour.
Both locations will operate from Wednesday to Sunday and guests must be 18 years or older. If you're looking for a unique way to enjoy the sunshine, you can roll your way around these skate trails for a totally retro experience.
SUSO Skate Co.
Price: $18 + per hour for skate rentals
When: CF Shops at Don Mills opening June 1, Bentway location opening June 8
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Skate like it's the '70s at these trails, which include a brand new rooftop location.
