NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto roller skating

Toronto's Retro Roller Skating Is Returning & You Can Glide Along A Giant New Rooftop Trail

Skate through the sky! ☀️🛼

Roller skating in Toronto, Ontario. Right: CF Shops at Don Mills.

Roller skating in Toronto, Ontario. Right: CF Shops at Don Mills.

@madeline.forsyth | Instagram, Courtesy of SUSO Skate Co.

Lace up Toronto, because a retro roller skating experience is returning to the city with a brand new location. SUSO Skate Co., formerly known as Retro Rolla, has just announced that it will be reopening for the season this June, and you can skate in not one but two different places.

The experience first launched in 2021 at The Bentway, and it will be returning to this location once more on June 8. In addition, it will be launching a new skate trail on the rooftop parkade at CF Shops at Don Mills, opening June 1.



The 10,000 square-foot rooftop will be transformed into a summer oasis complete with a 168-foot long skate trail made of bright yellow tiles. You can glide past plants and shrubbery as you take in the towering city views. New roller skates will be available to rent from an up-cycled shipping container perched on the rooftop.

The entire experience has old-school vibes thanks to the colourful skates and gear, so you'll feel like you're rolling through the '70s.

Reservations can be made online in advance for both locations, and skate rentals start at $18 per hour. If you have your own skates, you can glide around the Bentway for free, or book at time slot at the rooftop for $12 per hour.

Both locations will operate from Wednesday to Sunday and guests must be 18 years or older. If you're looking for a unique way to enjoy the sunshine, you can roll your way around these skate trails for a totally retro experience.

SUSO Skate Co.

Price: $18 + per hour for skate rentals

When: CF Shops at Don Mills opening June 1, Bentway location opening June 8

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Skate like it's the '70s at these trails, which include a brand new rooftop location.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...