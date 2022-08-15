A 'Barbiecore' Skate Night Is Coming To A Toronto Rooftop & It's Just Missing Ryan Gosling
You can roller skate like you're in a Barbie world.
Call up your Ken, because a Barbie-themed roller skate night is happening in Toronto, and it looks like a fantastic time. SUSO Skate Co. is hosting a perfectly pink event on August 17 where you can glide around like Barbie herself.
The 'Barbiecore' event is taking place on the rooftop of CF Shops at Don Mills from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening is inspired by the Barbiecore trend and behind-the-scenes images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the upcoming Barbie film. It is not affiliated with Barbie or Mattel.
Influencer and DJ Elise Purdon will be playing tunes throughout the night, and you can expect to hear tunes like Barbie Girl. Freezies will be handed out to add some nostalgia to the evening.
You can rent skates or bring your own and roll your way around the bright yellow path. The event takes place on the rooftop, so you can enjoy the towering views of the city as you live your best Barbie life.
Of course, costumes are encouraged, so start digging out your pinkest attire. There is no extra cost for the event, so all you need to do is book a spot online.
If you're looking for more Barbie-themed fun, you'll want to check out the World of Barbie event happening in Mississauga. You can step into a real-life Barbie world complete with a swimming pool, camper van, news studio, and more.
Get ready to party like Barbie at this themed rollerskating event this week.
Barbiecore Skate Night
Price: $18+ per hour for rentals
When: August 17, 2022, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 1090 Don Mills Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Roll around a rooftop like you're Barbie at this Toronto event.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.