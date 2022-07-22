NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

world of barbie

Toronto's World of Barbie Takes You To Her Malibu Mansion & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

It opens this week! 🌴🏠

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Inside the World of Barbie experience in Mississauga, Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Calling all Barbie girls (and guys). The World of Barbie has officially arrived in the Toronto area, and it will whisk you away to her Malibu dreamland.

The immersive exhibit is produced by Kilburn Live and is making its global debut on July 22 at Square One in Mississauga. You can explore 30,000 square-feet of life-sized installations and rooms that will have you living like Barbie herself.

"World of Barbie is an exciting immersion into the lifestyle of Barbie, where guests can step into her world, and discover and revel in installations that are meticulously curated to cultivate dreams," Julie Freeland, senior director of Location Based Entertainment, Mattel, said in a press release. "Fans of all ages can imagine endless possibilities for themselves while walking in her footsteps as a scientist, designer, news anchor, astronaut, and much more."

From a music production studio to a camper van, there are endless spots to visit and snap some photos, and here's a sneak peek at this pink paradise.

The World of Barbie in Mississauga, Ontario. The World of Barbie in Mississauga, Ontario. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The massive space will transport you to another world as soon as you step inside. Pink roads with themed names like "Ken Lane" and "Barbie Blvd." wrap around a grassy park space lined with different buildings and installations.

The music production studio glows with neon lights and has several rooms where you can play a drum set, guitar, and get groovy at the mixing board.

The music production studio.The music production studio.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Live out your fashionista dreams at the fashion runway, where you can strut the pink carpet and pose in multiple life-sized Barbie boxes with themes like movies, sports, and more. You can even find a wall filled with little Barbie shoes at the end of the room.

The fashion runway.The fashion runway.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Next, it's time to take a trip to another galaxy on Barbie Interstellar Airways. The vibrant space shuttle is complete with pink seats and a control board where you can choose to travel to multiple destinations.

Barbie Interstellar Airways. Barbie Interstellar Airways. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

One of the highlights of the experience is the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse. The giant installation features an outdoor patio with tropical vibes where you can lounge in beach chairs under bright umbrellas. A waterslide will take you right into a ball pit pool where you can feel like a kid again.

Ball pit and slide outside the Barbie Dreamhouse. Ball pit and slide outside the Barbie Dreamhouse. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The interior has major Miami style, and everything is colourful. A huge screen at the end of the living room reveals a beachy landscape outside, but the scene will change depending on the day. You can relax on the pink sofa or head to the kitchen and take a look in the fridge to discover Barbie's favourite snacks.

Living room in the Barbie Dreamhouse. Living room in the Barbie Dreamhouse. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You don't want to miss out on the closet, which is located just past her office. The space is every fashion-lover's dream come true, and has tons of clothes, shoes, and chic deocor.

Barbie's closet. Barbie's closet. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The camper van sits right outside next to a fire pit. You can hop in the driver's seat or relax in the hammock at the side of the van. Another spot to explore is the TV centre, where you can deliver the weather report and interview guests.

The Barbie camper van.The Barbie camper van.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Other notable features include the interior design studio where you can customize entire sets and the World of Barbie Museum which showcases the evolution of the iconic doll through the ages.

The World of Barbie Museum.The World of Barbie Museum.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Tickets for the event are available online, so get ready to go party at this real-life Barbie land.

World of Barbie

Patio outside the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $33 + per adult

When: Opening July 22, 2022

Address: 199 Rathburn Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Live out your Barbie dreams at this immersive new attraction that takes you right into her world.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

