You Can Walk Through Barbie's Dreamhouse In Toronto Soon & Fulfill Your Childhood Fantasy
Life in plastic, it's fantastic. 👀
Your childhood dreams of hanging out in Barbie's Dreamhouse might just come true this summer in Toronto. Sometime soon, you'll be able to dive right into a world of pink thinking you're just centimetres tall in the World of Barbie.
No need to use your imagination, you'll basically be a Barbie girl living in the Barbie world. The tour will reportedly go to multiple North American cities this summer, according to Storeys, and the first stop is set for Mississauga's Square One.
Life-size Barbie spaceship on the World of Barbie tour. World of Barbie
When this perfectly pink experience will hit the 6ix hasn't been announced yet, but you can sign up for advanced tickets online to be one of the first in the know.
Some of Barbie's world that you'll be able to explore, based on the renderings so far, including parts of her Dreamhouse, both inside and outside, a laboratory, a music room and her infamous camper van.
Barbie has had many careers over the years, and it looks like some will even be up on display, including astronaut Barbie's spaceship.
Pink interior of life-sized display of Barbie's camper van.World of Barbie
A giant walk-in closet will also be part of the showcase, where it looks like a bunch of life-sized boxes will be up on display and we just can't wait to see what clothes and accessories they'll be filled with! Barbie has always been quite the trendsetter after all.
You want to go for a ride? Sure, Ken. Jump in!
World of Barbie
Barbie's pink living room at World of Barbie.
Price: TBA
When: This summer, dates TBA
Why You Need To Go: You can live your childhood dreams and experience what it's like to live life in plastic while immersing yourself in Barbie's pink world this summer.