toronto events

Toronto's Rosé Picnic Is Returning For The First Time In 2 Years & It's A Giant Pink Party

Tickets are already on sale! 🍷

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The Rosé Picnic in Toronto, ON.

The Rosé Picnic in Toronto, ON.

Courtesy of The Rosé Picnic, @santana.8 | Instagram

You can sip rosé all day at this massive festival happening in Toronto this summer. The Rosé Picnic is making a comeback after two years, and it's officially scheduled for August 6.

With a capacity of over 20,000, the event is Canada’s largest premium picnic, and it celebrates every thing to do with this boozy pink drink. Exhibition Place will be transformed into "a sea of pink and white" for the occasion, and you can enjoy food, vendors, entertainment, and, of course drinks.

The Ros\u00e9 Picnic in Toronto, ON.The Rosé Picnic in Toronto, ON.Courtesy of The Rosé Picnic

This is the first time the event has been able to run in two years due to pandemic restrictions, so you'll finally be able to enjoy the pink party again this summer.

There will be tons of Instagrammable moments, including more than 30 photo-worthy brand activations. Flower crowns are encouraged! You can shop from a range of lifestyle, travel, and food vendors complete with interactive experiences.

This year, The Food Dudes will be catering the event, and you can expect gourmet fare with vegan and gluten-free options that pair with your rosé.

The Rosé Picnic in Toronto, ON.Courtesy of The Rosé Picnic

Sparkling pink champagne, custom cocktails, spirits, craft beer, and rosé will be flowing all day, and you can dance to music from some of Toronto's top DJs as well as taste a variety of drinks from the free sampling stations.

Each ticket includes a break-free wine glass, and the first 500 guests to arrive at each entry slot will receive a pink picnic blanket. Tickets are already available online, so start planning your pink and white outfit for this boozy picnic.

The Rosé Picnic

The Rosé Picnic in Toronto, ON.

Courtesy of The Rosé Picnic

Price: $40 + per ticket

When: August 6, 2022, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: Exhibition Place - Bandshell Park, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy an all-out pink extravaganza at this year's Rosé Picnic.

Website

