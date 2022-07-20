NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto's Rosé Picnic Has A New Beachside Location & You Can Sip Like You're In The Hamptons

It's happening next month!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Get your pink on! Toronto's giant Rosé Picnic is returning this summer, and now it has a brand new location with beach views. The event will be taking place on August 20 at Woodbine Park, so you can enjoy blue water, food, and of course, boozy pink drinks.

The massive picnic is making a comeback after a two-year break due to pandemic restrictions. It was originally set to open at Exhibition Place, but has now moved Woodbine Beach, so you'll want to bring a sunhat. The location features forestry, a pond, and a sandy beach backdrop.

While the location has changed, you can still expect the same entertainment, food, and experiences. There will be tons of brand activations with photo ops as well as vendors offering lifestyle, travel, and food products.

The catering is being done by the Food Dudes and Mark McEwan, and vegan and gluten-free options will be available. Apart from rosé, you'll be able to enjoy drinks like sparkling pink champagne, custom cocktails, spirits, and craft beer.

From DJs to interactive games, there will be lots to experience as you sip you beverages. Don't forget to stop by the free sampling stations.

Tickets are available online and include a branded wine glass. The first 5,000 guests will also be given a complimentary blanket. Start planning that pink and white outfit — flower crowns are encouraged too!

The Rosé Picnic

Price: $40 + per ticket

When: August 20, 2022

Address: 1695 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip rosé all day at this giant pink party.

Website

