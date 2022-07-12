This Hidden Beach In Ontario Has Turquoise Blue Waters That Belong In The Mediterranean
It's only one hour from Toronto.
There is a hidden stretch of sandy shores in a provincial park in Ontario where you can swim in turquoise blue waters that look like they belong in the Mediterranean.
This secret beach is found in Darlington Provincial Park which is only about an hour's drive from Toronto. It makes for an epic summer day trip. You can spend the afternoon splashing in the crystal blue Lake Ontario or bring your paddle board or canoe for a scenic paddle.
This pretty stretch of beach is a sandy shore with some pebbles along the water's edge. You'll look out to a vast blue lake that will invite you to paddle on or swim away the day. There are no lifeguards at this hidden spot, so it's best to have a swimming buddy.
Not only are there scenic blue waters to swim through, but the beach is also a great spot to catch the sunset. From firey orange displays to cotton candy pink skies, you'll want your camera handy. The reflection of the clear skies when they bounce off the glistening water is even more beautiful.
The provincial park also boasts four hiking trails if you'd like to work up a sweat before cooling off on the beach. The longest path is the 2.6-kilometre Waterfront Trail, a section of a longer hike that follows the water from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Trenton, passing through Darlington.
If you'd like to extend your visit beyond a day trip, there are camping sites in the park that accommodate both tents and RV vehicles. The camping season ends in October, but you can visit the park throughout the year.
Darlington Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover a sandy shore that boasts beautiful blue waters and magical sunsets.