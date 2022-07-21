This Secret Ontario Shoreline Is A Summer Oasis With Turquoise Waters & 5 Sandy Beaches
It's less than two hours from Toronto.
Summer is in full swing, and if you can't get enough of sandy shores and crystal waters, then you'll want to take a road trip to this dreamy beach area.
The Township of Tiny is a picturesque spot just under two hours from Toronto, and it's home to 70 kilometres of dreamy shoreline. Along this stretch, you can discover five main beaches that are like a mini tropical getaway.
The sandy oases are Balm Beach, Bluewater Beach, Jackson Park, Lafontaine Beach, and Woodland Beach. You can discover beachside shops, picnic areas, and white sand when visiting some of these spots. Two beaches, Bluewater Beach and Woodland Beach, have boardwalk trails through the soft sand.
If you're planning a summer road trip, this area is a gorgeous place to spend a day. Explore the beaches, dine at local restaurants, and enjoy nature. Not all beaches have public parking available, so be sure to check the website and make arrangements before visiting.
If you're looking for more dreamy beach destinations to visit this summer, then these spots are worth keeping in mind. Sandbanks Provincial Park has endless white sand dunes to explore and beautiful water.
You can also road trip to Pancake Bay Provincial Park, which boasts "Caribbean blue" water. Or head to Sauble Beach, which is known as the "Daytona of the North."
Pack your favourite swimsuit and some sunscreen and explore this beautiful stretch of shoreline with five dreamy beaches.
Township of Tiny Beaches
Price: Free, parking fees at some locations
Address: Tiny Township, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore five stunning beaches at this spot less than two hours from Toronto.
