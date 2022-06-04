This Beautiful Ontario Park Has 'Caribbean Blue' Water & Kilometres Of Fine Sand Shores
It's like a tropical summer getaway.
You can find a little piece of the tropics at this stunning Ontario Park. Pancake Bay Provincial Park is a hidden gem with stretching white beaches, bright blue water, and panoramic views, and it's the perfect summer road trip.
The park is located on the shores of Lake Superior and offers trails, swimming, and more. One of the highlights of the area is the "Caribbean blue" water. You'll feel like you've jetted off to another land as you splash through the vibrant waves.
The fine sand beach runs for over 3 kilometres, adding to the tropical vibes. It's a serene spot to relax by the water and enjoy the summer sun. The beach is sheltered by two stretches of land that form the bay, making it a secluded spot for a dip.
Once you've enjoyed the beach, you can explore the many trails through the park. The Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout hiking trail offers panoramic views of Lake Superior and takes you through a lush forest. It also leads along a section of Lake Superior called the “graveyard of the Great Lakes” where the Edmund Fitzgerald sunk in 1975.
Another trail to explore is The Pancake Bay Nature Trail, which takes about one to two hours to complete. You'll pass over forested ancient beach ridges and cross a wetland boardwalk.
If you're looking for more blue water beaches to visit this summer, check out some of these spots, which will whisk you away to another land.
Pack your swimsuit and plan a road trip to this dreamy park.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 12729 Hwy 17 N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in the Caribbean at this stunning park.
