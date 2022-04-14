This Stunning Ontario Park Has 20 Kilometres of Sandy Beaches & A Floating Boardwalk Trail
Time to plan a summer road trip!
Ontario has some truly beautiful places to explore, and this park is one of them. Point Pelee National Park boasts scenic trails, sandy beaches, and more, and it's an idyllic warm weather getaway.
Located in Leamington, Point Pelee sits on the southernmost point of Canadian mainland and is the country's most ecologically diverse national park.
During the summer months, you can enjoy activities like swimming, hiking, canoeing, and stargazing. The area is home to the longest continuous natural beach in Essex County, with 20 kilometres of soft sand shores. Northwest Beach and West Beach are popular spots to sunbathe and take a dip in the water, and there are washrooms, change rooms, and picnic areas onsite.
There are over 12 kilometres of hiking trails to explore while visiting Point Pelee. One unique route is the Marsh Boardwalk, which features a floating boardwalk that winds through the most diverse area in the park. The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete and even has an observation tower and telescopes.
Another hike to take is the Tip Trail, which leads to the most southern point of Canadian mainland and is filled with monarch butterflies in the fall. The one kilometre loop takes 20 to 40 minutes to complete.
There are several picnic areas scattered throughout the park, so you can pack a lunch to enjoy on your adventure. Whether you're looking to relax on a soft sandy shore, take a dip in the water, or explore some unique trails, this spot has endless things to do for some summer fun.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $6.50 + per adult
Address: Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore long stretches of beach and hike along a floating boardwalk at this spot.