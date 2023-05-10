This Breathtaking Ontario Park Has 'Jungle-Like' Forests & 20 Km Of 'Smooth Sand' Beaches
It's like getting lost in another world.
You'll forget you're in Ontario at this stunning National Park located just a few hours from Toronto. Point Pelee boasts breathtaking landscapes and divine beaches that make it an idyllic place for a summer getaway.
Point Pelee National Park is a scenic natural area situated in Essex County. It's surrounded by the blue waters of Lake Erie and is actually the "southernmost point of the Canadian mainland."
The park is known for its birding opportunities as well as its hiking and cycling trails, swimming, and ecological diversity.
You'll want to pack your bathing suit because the west and east sides of the Point Pelee National Park are lined with 20 kilometres of soft sandy beaches. Northwest Beach and West Beach are the most popular spots to take a dip and have washrooms, change rooms, and picnic areas.
Point Pelee also boasts a range of hiking trails, some of which take you through "jungle-like" forests. The Marsh Boardwalk takes you on a 1-kilometre loop along a boardwalk trail surrounded by lilies and diverse habitats.
The Tilden Woods Trail leads through a "mature swamp forest and savannah" where you can see wildflowers and more.
If you'd like to visit the most southern point of mainland Canada you can follow the Tip Trail, which has shuttle service available from the Visitor Centre April to October.
Aside from hiking and swimming, you can go canoeing, birdwatching, cycling, or even stay overnight for a camping trip.
With endless beaches, a marsh boardwalk, and lush forests Point Pelee National Park is a gorgeous spot for a summer road trip.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Point Pelee National Park boasts soft sandy beaches and unique boardwalk trails.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.