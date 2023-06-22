6 Breathtaking National Parks To Visit In Canada This Summer
Summer is here! The warm weather means it's time to get out and do some exploring, and where better to visit than one of Canada's national parks?
The country is full of stunning parks where you'll find pristine beaches, unique landscapes, and incredible hiking opportunities perfect for your next outing.
With 47 national parks and national park reserves, it can be difficult to narrow down where to go. To make things easy, we've highlighted a few of the most stunning national parks across the country.
Grab a friend and make sure there's room in your camera roll — here are six beautiful national parks to check out this summer.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult for admission
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Right on the waters of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, Bruce Peninsula National Park offers some of the most breathtaking views of Ontario's landscape.
Here, you'll find unique geological formations and clear, turquoise water that'll make you think you've left Canada for Europe.
One not-to-miss feature of the park is the famous Grotto and Indian Head Cove, a popular spot that can be found along the Bruce trail.
Gros Morne National Park
Price: $10.50 per adult for admission
Address: Grose Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador
Why You Need To Go: Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland is a "place unlike any other on Earth."
The national park was created over 485 million years, shaped by colliding continents and grinding glaciers, and is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Popular activities here include hiking along the Earth's mantle at the Tablelands, an "outcrop of the Earth’s mantle that was pushed skyward half a billion years ago" and is a rare sight.
Accessibility: Some accessible buildings and trails. See park's accessibility services.
Forillon National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult for admission
Address: 2286 Boul. de Grande Greve, Gaspé, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the eastern Gaspésie region of Quebec, Forillon National Park offers visitors the chance to see marine life like blue whales and beaches with crystal-clear, warm water.
Here, you can hike on trails that lead to gorgeous lookouts to the Gulf of St. Lawrence and local historic sites.
One special spot in the park is Cap Bon Ami, a beautiful lookout and beach where you can see soaring cliffs and seabirds. Keep in mind, however, that the staircase at Cap Bon Ami is currently closed to the public.
Accessibility: Accessible activities available. See park's accessibility services.
Yoho National Park
Price: $10.50 per adult for admission
Address: Yoho National Park, Field, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Canadian Rockies, Yoho National Park is home to breathtaking B.C. sights like Emerald Lake, Kicking Horse River and Lake O'Hara.
One especially spectacular spot is Wapta Falls, a majestic waterfall that can be reached by an easy hike.
Notably, you can also embark on a Burgess Shale fossil hike in the park, and see 500-million-year-old fossils that serve as the oldest evidence of complex life on Earth.
Accessibility: Some wheelchair-accessible services and facilities offered. Contact Yoho National Park's Visitor Centre for details.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult for admission
Address: 37437 Cabot Trail, Ingonish Beach, NS
Why You Need To Go: On Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, you'll find Cape Breton Highlands National Park, one of the province's "most enchanting places," where you can see mountains, incredible coastal views and travel the world-famous Cabot Trail.
There are 26 hiking trails in the park as well as camping and other sightseeing opportunities, but one especially beautiful hike is the Skyline Trail, an easy trek that delivers spectacular views of the ocean.
Accessibility: Some accessible trails, campgrounds and day-use areas. See park's accessibility services.
Fundy National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult for admission
Address: Fundy National Park, Alma, NB
Why You Need To Go: A must-visit spot for any Canuck, Fundy National Park near Alma, New Brunswick, is where you'll find waterfalls and river valleys hidden deep in dense forests just waiting to be explored. The park was actually named one of Canada's best national parks in 2021 by U.S. News.
Famously, you can walk along the ocean floor here when the Bay of Fundy's massive tide recedes and see huge sea stacks that are usually hidden by the waves.
Accessibility: Some wheelchair-accessible facilities. See park's accessibility services.
Happy trails!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.