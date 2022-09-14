You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor Among Towering Monoliths At This Park In Canada
The area is absolutely breathtaking!
For a truly iconic Canadian experience, you can walk along the floor of the ocean beside unique rock formations at this provincial park.
Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park in Hopewell Cape, New Brunswick, is where you'll find huge rock towers shaped over thousands of years by the tides of the Bay of Fundy.
The Hopewell Rocks are 23 free-standing sea stacks that can be found along the shoreline of the bay, spanning 2 kilometres.
Those familiar with Australia's Great Ocean Road may be reminded of the 12 Apostles rocks when viewing the monoliths in New Brunswick.
The sea stacks, also known as "flowerpots," are sandstone formations topped with trees, each in a unique shape and size.
When the tide of the Bay of Fundy is high, the stacks appear much smaller, with only the tops poking out from the water.
However, if you wait about 6 hours, the area changes drastically; the tide recedes so far out that it exposes the rocks completely, transforming them into huge, towering formations.
While the tide is low, you'll be able to walk on the ocean floor, explore secluded coves and sea caves, and find newly exposed treasures like sea glass, fossils and semi-precious stones.
You might also see sea snails, hermit crabs, sea anemones and other small marine creatures while exploring the ocean floor.
It's recommended that visitors wear sturdy footwear when exploring the park's trails and shoreline. The sea floor can also be a bit muddy and wet.
You'll also want to make note of when the tide is set to return. When it does, the water can rush back in at over 10 metres per minute.
The ocean floor is accessible three hours before and three hours after low tide as a general rule, according to the Bay of Fundy.
During high tide, you can take a guided kayak tour among the towering sandstone rocks or admire the area from one of the park's lookout points.
It can take some time to get the full experience of the area, especially if you're waiting for hours for the tide to go out.
Admission to the park is $14 per adult, but is good for two consecutive days, allowing you to come and go during park hours and be able to see both low and high tides.
At the park, you'll find amenities like a shuttle service that takes you to a lower site where you can access the ocean floor, an interpretive centre where you can learn more about the Bay of Fundy's tides and a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.