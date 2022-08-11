Canada's Gaff Point Trail Leads To A Secret Beach With Incredible Sea Caves To Explore
Stunning coastal views await!
If you're looking to escape the crowds, you can hike to a secret beach in Canada where you can walk through sea caves and live out your inner mermaid fantasy.
Gaff Point, a gorgeous hiking spot said to be one of the most scenic routes along Nova Scotia’s south shore, will lead you to a beach tucked between towering cliffs where you can explore sea caves when the tide is low.
The trail is a moderately-challenging hike, said to be about 7 kilometres out and back, but it has amazing payoff.
The route is said to take about an hour and 25 minutes to complete. It begins in Hirtle's Beach, a white-sand beach with breathtaking views that's worth the day trip on its own.
While you won't find much in terms of facilities at the hidden beach at Gaff Point, the trailhead at Hirtle's Beach has outhouse facilities available, as well as a plaque marking the start of the trail.
It will take you over magnificent cliffs, through conifer forests and grasslands.
To reach the hidden beach, you'll have to use a rope (already in the area) to climb down the cliffside, although the trek isn't considered too difficult.
Once you reach the beach, you'll be able to explore amazing caves and walk alongside huge cliffs while the tide is low. Just keep in mind that it will eventually come back in!
The trail is for foot traffic only and dogs are allowed, but they must be leashed.
There are tons of other things to do in the area to round out your day trip. If you want to explore more caves, you can head to the nearby Ovens Natural Park, where you'll find a series of sea caves (or ovens) after which the park is named.
Take a self-guided tour of the area along a 1.5-kilometre cliff-top trail to see the breathtaking caves as well as incredible views of the ocean.
You can also spend some time taking in the colourful buildings of Old Town Lunenburg, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being a well-preserved example of a British Colonial settlement in North America.
Gaff Point
Price: Free
Address: Hirtle's Beach Road, Kingsburg, NS
Why You Need To Go: The Gaff Point trail in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg Region will lead you to a secret sandy beach tucked between towering cliffs where you can explore incredible sea caves away from the crowds.
