7 Secret Swimming Coves In Ontario Where You Can Live Your Best Mermaid Life
Make a splash at these spots. 🧜🐚
Beach season is here, and these hidden coves in Ontario will have you feeling like you're in The Little Mermaid. You can splash through clear water, lounge on sandy shores, and take in the scenery at these spots.
Put on your favourite swimsuit and let your inner mermaid shine at these dreamy coves across the province.
Little Cove
Price: Free
Address: 242 Little Cove Rd. #240, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled along the rocky shoreline of Lake Huron, this hidden cove is like a trip to the tropics. The crystal clear water, white pebble beach and surrounding rock walls will transport you to another world.
Katherine Cove
Price: $15.50 vehicle permit
Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover this hidden gem in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Katherine Cove has a sandy beach as well as picnic areas where you can enjoy a snack. The swimming spot is just a hike away from Bathtub Island — a unique, basin-shaped rock you can float in.
Topaz Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by white cliffs, this secret swimming hole lets you live like you're a mermaid. You can splash through "sapphire blue" water, but it will take a long hike to get there, so you might want to plan this trip out over several days.
Rotary Cove Beach
Price: $4 per hour waterfront parking
Address: 352 Cove Rd., Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sandy, shallow beach is a relaxing place for a dip and comes with "famous sunsets." The quaint beach town of Goderich is a stunning place to explore once you've finished your swim.
Indian Head Cove
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: Indian Head Cove, Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cool off in the waters of Georgian Bay at this stunning cove in the Bruce Peninsula National Park. Summers can get busy, and you'll need to make a reservation online in advance.
Neys Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1004 ON-17, Terrace Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: This provincial park boasts a 2-kilometre sandy beach with picturesque views. The water is quite cold, so if you're looking for a spot to cool off, it's worth a dip.
Big Sandy Bay
Price: $10 + per adult
Address: Big Sandy Bay, Frontenac Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: This serene swimming spot is actually located on an island. You can take a ferry to Wolfe Island, then hike your way to this secluded bay for a dreamy summer adventure.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.