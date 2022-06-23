Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario beaches

7 Secret Swimming Coves In Ontario Where You Can Live Your Best Mermaid Life

Make a splash at these spots. 🧜🐚

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Two women standing in the water. Right: A woman sitting on a rock by the water.

Two women standing in the water. Right: A woman sitting on a rock by the water.

@joannayung.co | Instagram, @_nczekajlo | Instagram

Beach season is here, and these hidden coves in Ontario will have you feeling like you're in The Little Mermaid. You can splash through clear water, lounge on sandy shores, and take in the scenery at these spots.

Put on your favourite swimsuit and let your inner mermaid shine at these dreamy coves across the province.

Little Cove

Price: Free

Address: 242 Little Cove Rd. #240, Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: Nestled along the rocky shoreline of Lake Huron, this hidden cove is like a trip to the tropics. The crystal clear water, white pebble beach and surrounding rock walls will transport you to another world.

Website

Katherine Cove

Price: $15.50 vehicle permit

Address: Katherine Cove, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can discover this hidden gem in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Katherine Cove has a sandy beach as well as picnic areas where you can enjoy a snack. The swimming spot is just a hike away from Bathtub Island — a unique, basin-shaped rock you can float in.

Website

Topaz Lake

Price: Prices vary

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by white cliffs, this secret swimming hole lets you live like you're a mermaid. You can splash through "sapphire blue" water, but it will take a long hike to get there, so you might want to plan this trip out over several days.

Website

Rotary Cove Beach

Price: $4 per hour waterfront parking

Address: 352 Cove Rd., Goderich, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sandy, shallow beach is a relaxing place for a dip and comes with "famous sunsets." The quaint beach town of Goderich is a stunning place to explore once you've finished your swim.

Website

Indian Head Cove

Price: $8.50 per adult

Address: Indian Head Cove, Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cool off in the waters of Georgian Bay at this stunning cove in the Bruce Peninsula National Park. Summers can get busy, and you'll need to make a reservation online in advance.

Website

Neys Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1004 ON-17, Terrace Bay, ON

Why You Need To Go: This provincial park boasts a 2-kilometre sandy beach with picturesque views. The water is quite cold, so if you're looking for a spot to cool off, it's worth a dip.

Website

Big Sandy Bay

Price: $10 + per adult

Address: Big Sandy Bay, Frontenac Islands, ON

Why You Need To Go: This serene swimming spot is actually located on an island. You can take a ferry to Wolfe Island, then hike your way to this secluded bay for a dreamy summer adventure.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...