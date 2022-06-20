Ontario Has A Secret 'Bathtub Island' & You Can Float In Shining Waters
This isn't your usual island. 🛁
Ontario is home to several gorgeous islands, but this one might just be the most unique. The tiny spot of land, dubbed "Bathtub Island" is located in Lake Superior Provincial Park, and it makes for a dreamy summer day trip.
The island is situated just off the shore near Katherine Cove. It gets its name from its unique, basin-like shape that's full of water, just like a bathtub.
To get to the island, park at the Katherine Cove day-use parking area and follow the Lake Superior Coastal Trail for about half a kilometre.
The island is just a splash away from the beach, so you can easily make your way to this natural formation. Once you're there, you can float in the hidden pool and enjoy the surrounding water views. It isn't a big island, but there's plenty of room to drift around and relax.
Katherine Cove is home to a designated beach and picnic areas, on top of providing access to the Coastal Trail. Bring some snacks and beach towels and spend a day in the sun at this spot.
Visitors are asked to remain on marked trails at all times to protect the coastal sand dunes and natural environments of the park. You'll need a Daily Vehicle Permit to access the area, which costs $15.50.
There are other beautiful islands to explore around Ontario this summer, including ones with waterfalls and sandy beaches. If you're looking for a unique spot to float, add Bathtub Island to your warm weather plans.
Bathtub Island
Price: $15.50 vehicle permit
Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a dip in this basin-shaped island hidden in Ontario.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.