6 Magical Ontario Islands With Crystal Shores Where You Can Swim This Summer
Live your best island life. 🏝️
Nothing says "summer" like an island getaway, and you can escape to some hidden oases right here in Ontario. These stunning islands are unique places to explore, and you can even take a dip in the blue water that surrounds them.
From islands filled with rock formations to hidden waterfall swimming holes, these spots are worth a boat ride.
Flowerpot Island
Price: $8.50 admission per adult + ferry fee
Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fathom Five National Marine Park, Flowerpot Island is a surreal place to explore. It gets its name from the massive rock pillars located by the shore, and you can splash in the turquoise water for a magical summer activity.
Bathtub Island
Price: Prices vary
Address: 96 Broadway Ave., Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated near Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Provincial Park, this unique rock isn't your usual island, but it's still worth a visit. The basin-like rock is full of water, making it a dreamy place to float.
Manitoulin Island
Price: Free
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the largest freshwater island in the world this summer. Manitoulin Island has several places to swim, including a hidden waterfall pool where you can take a dip.
Wolfe Island
Price: $10 + per person + ferry fee
Address: Big Sandy Bay, Frontenac Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: Big Sandy Bay on Wolfe Island makes for an incredible summer day trip. You can take a ferry across Lake Ontario, then hike along a 1.3 kilometre trail until you reach the sandy stretch of beach.
Pelee Island
Price: Ferry fee
Address: Pelee Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're exploring the waterfront, visiting a winery, or hitting up a restaurant, Pelee Island is a bucket list summer destination, and it comes with several swimming spots, too. You can enjoy island life and blue water at this oasis.
Petrie Island
Price: $2 parking for 5 hours
Address: 795 Trim Rd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Ottawa, this little island getaway is a popular spot for sandy beaches, picnic areas, and more, and you don't even need to leave the city to get to it.
