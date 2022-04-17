Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Ontario Waterfall Is Hidden On An Island & You Can Swim Around Its Majestic Cascade

You can find it on the world's largest freshwater island. 🏝️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Bridal Veil Falls in Manitoulin Island, Ontario.

Bridal Veil Falls in Manitoulin Island, Ontario.

Islands, swimming holes, and cascading waterfalls might sound like something from a tropical vacation, but you can find it all right here in Ontario.

Bridal Veil Falls is a majestic cascade located on Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world. The 35-foot waterfall tumbles into an turquoise pool, and the views are magical.

During the summer months, you can take a dip in the swimming hole and float around while listening to the tumbling water. After your swim, you can relax and enjoy a snack at the nearby picnic area. There are also trails surrounding the cascade that you can explore.

The Billings Connection Trail features 6 kilometres of hiking around Bridal Veil Falls and the Kagawong River. You can begin the trail at the Old Mill Heritage Centre Museum follow the path to the swimming hole and waterfall.

There's no admission cost to explore the falls and surrounding area, and the island is accessible by ferry or bridge.

While on the island, there are lots of other fun activities to take advantage of. The Cup and Saucer Trail makes for a gorgeous hike and will bring you towering views of the island. There are also beaches and shops to explore.

If you're looking for more waterfall hikes, you can check out these secret spots located around the province. From red cliffs to boardwalk trails, these cascades are surrounded by some truly beautiful scenery.

Pack your favourite bathing suit and experience the enchantment of this waterfall swimming hole for a dreamy summer adventure.

Bridal Veil Falls

Price: Free

Address: Manitoulin Island, ON

Why You Need To Go: This waterfall is hidden on an island and comes with a beautiful swimming hole.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

