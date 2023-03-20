The World's 'Largest Freshwater Island' Is In Ontario & It's A Magical Spot For A Getaway
Get ready for island sun and sandy beaches. 🏝️
An island vacation might sound like something you'd have to hop on a plane for, but you can actually have a dreamy island getaway right here in Ontario.
Manitoulin Island is located on the waters of Lake Huron in Northern Ontario. It's the "largest freshwater island in the world" at 2765 square kilometres and features scenic hikes, beaches, and more.
The island is full of "crystal-clear lakes" and has a "stress free holiday environment." One popular place to enjoy the summer sun is Providence Bay Beach.
The area features rolling sand dunes, a boardwalk, and soft sandy shores. You can take a dip in the waters and pack a meal to enjoy at the picnic area. The nearby Harbour Centre is open seasonally and includes a restaurant, discovery centre, and more.
Another place to visit is Bridal Veil Falls. The enchanting waterfall is located along a short hike and you can actually swim in the turquoise pool at its base.
If you're into hiking, you'll want to check out the Cup and Saucer Trail. It leads to a breathtaking view of the island and you can journey through towering cliffs along the way.
Other highlights of the island include the East Bluff Lookout, Misery Bay Provincial Nature Reserve and Manitowaning Lighthouse.
Manitoulin Island is accessible by both boat and car. You can drive across Little Current Swing Bridge from Sudbury or take the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory.
If you're looking for a beautiful place to visit this summer then you might want to plan a trip here.
Manitoulin Island
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the world's largest freshwater island and enjoy tons of hikes and swimming.
