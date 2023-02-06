7 Breathtaking Islands To Visit Around Ontario In 2023 That Feel Like A Slice Of Paradise
No plane ticket needed. 🏝️
You don't need to go too far in order to experience some stunning islands. Located in and around Ontario, these breathtaking destinations feature blue water and gorgeous scenery.
From islands with castles to cute beach towns that will sweep you away to Europe, these spots are worth seeing in 2023.
Manitoulin Island
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to the "largest freshwater island in the world" for a magical adventure. Manitoulin Island boasts stunning trails, sandy beaches, and a beautiful waterfall that you can swim in front of. The island is reachable by car or by ferry during the warmer months.
Flowerpot Island
Price: $56.64 + per adult for a drop-off ferry ride
When: Spring to mid-fall
Address: Flowerpot Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its giant pillar-shaped rocks, Flowerpot Island will give you a little taste of the tropics. It's surrounded by turquoise water and is home to rare plants and a historic lightstation.
Mackinac Island
Price: $30.00 USD roundtrip ferry fee per adult
Address: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Ontario in Michigan, Mackinac Island is like stepping into a fairytale. The dreamy beach town has European vibes and there are beautiful hiking trails to explore. One unique thing about this island is that it's carless, so you can take horse-drawn carriages or bicycles through the area. The island is accessible by ferry or plane.
Wolfe Island
Address: Wolfe Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled along the St. Lawrence River, this picturesque island features a small town, cycling routes, and more. You can also visit Big Sandy Bay for a relaxing beach outing. The Wolfe Island Ferry leaves from Kingston year-round and is free to ride.
Pelee Island
Price: $24 per adult for one-way ferry ticket
Address: Pelee Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy nature, visit local shops, and indulge in delicious meals on this Ontario island. You can get there by ferry, plane, or personal boat.
Toronto Islands
Price: $8.70 return per adult
Address: Toronto Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's so much to do on the Toronto Islands. From the amusement park to the beaches and bike rentals, this spot makes for a magical day trip and is accessible by ferry.
Heart Island
Price: $11 USD admission + ferry fee
When: May 13 to October 9, 2023
Address: Heart Island, NY
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a Disney princess at this island that's located just outside of Ontario near the 1000 Islands. The piece of land is home to the majestic Boldt Castle and there are several tour boats that you can take from Canada to get there.
