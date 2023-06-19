Ontario Has A Secret Black-Sand Beach Hidden On A Volcanic Island & Here's How To Get There
It's surrounded by turquoise waters.
When you think of beaches, images of white shores and crystal blue water likely come to mind. This Ontario beach, however, offers something a little different.
Ontario has a hidden gem and it will completely change your beach game this summer. Porphyry Island Black Sand Beach has soft shores with an otherworldly black hue, and you'll feel like you're exploring a surreal paradise on this island near Thunder Bay.
The volcanic Ontario island lies on the waters of Lake Superior at the southwest end of the Black Bay Peninsula and can be accessed by boat.
The natural wonder makes for a magical day trip or an even longer adventure, and here's what you need to know before heading out.
Getting there
As an island destination, accessing this hidden gem requires alternative means of transportation since driving is not an option. One way of getting there is by booking a boat ride with Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. The company offers day trips, weekend getaways, and other excursions on the island that immerse you in its natural beauty.
The charter tours depart from Silver Islet, located about an hour from Thunder Bay. As the boat takes you across Black Bay, you can see an old flooded silver mine submerged beneath the surface.
You'll also be treated to panoramic views of the Sleeping Giant, a famous land formation that "resembles a giant man laying in slumber in Lake Superior," according to the Lake Superior Circle Tour.
Along the Black Bay north shore coast, you'll see three extinct volcanoes.
The entire trip lasts about 20 minutes and takes you to the lighthouse on the island.
The Lighthouse Tours begin Sunday, June 18, and run weekly until September 17, and the Thursday weekly charter tours start on June 22 and run until September 14.
The island is also accessible by floatplane, helicopter, kayak or canoe. Charter tours start at $105 per person, and there is a site entrance cost of $15 per person for boaters.
Exploring the island
If you've travelled to the island with Canadian Lighthouses, you'll be taken on a tour of the historic lighthouse. The journey leads through a nature reserve boreal forest and you'll learn all about the history, storms, and the lives that were saved by the lighthouse. You can also enjoy a picnic lunch during your adventures.
Explorer Carlo Franco, who posts videos of his travels on his YouTube channel and Instagram page, visited Porphyry Island in 2021 and shared a vlog about his experience there.
Discovering Porphyry Island - Thunder Baywww.youtube.com
"There were so many great things I enjoyed during my time on the island," he told Narcity.
"If I could narrow it down to my three favourite things, it would be exploring the many trails on the island and encountering wildlife, learning about the history and stories of the people that lived there as lighthouse keepers, and climbing up and down the light tower to catch amazing views of the surrounding area... such great photo ops."
The island is home to rocks dating back to the Late Precambrian era that consist of over 300 distinct lava flows. The name "Porphyry" comes from the characteristic quartz and feldspar crystals, also known as porphyries, found in volcanic rock.
You can discover the Parks Canada red Adirondack chairs, which have been placed in some of the "most unique and treasured places" around the country.
There are several located on Porphyry Island so you can relax and take in the views.
The black sand beach
One of the most notable features of the island is the black sand beach, and it's certainly not something you see every day.
"The black sands beach [was] created by magma a billion years ago, and the sand is from that era and is the magma ground up," Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior told Narcity.
You can wander along this dark shoreline and feel the soft sand between your toes as you gaze over the turquoise waters.
Franco shared that the black sand wasn't the only interesting thing he discovered at this beach.
"Along the black sand beach, which I thought was pretty cool on its own, there were these colourful stones that were strewn throughout," he said.
"I was surprised to learn that those were actually broken pieces of glass from bottles that were thrown off of the light towers from previous light keepers. They had made their way back onto the shore, smoothed out and polished by the sand. It looked so beautiful, and one could easily assume they were natural in its element."
Staying overnight
If one day just isn't enough time for you to enjoy the island, you can book a longer stay. Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior offers a Weekender excursion, which includes a three-night stay on the island.
You'll stay in the "keeper's dwelling" and get a taste of what life was like for the families who operated the lighthouse. The 1940s abode features three bedrooms and sleeps six guests. According to the website, it's similar to a glamping experience, except that you get to stay in a house.
During the day, you'll learn about the light keeper and how they ran the lighthouse on an isolated island. At night, you can relax in a hot sauna and stargaze by the campfire.
Franco stayed overnight on the island and the sauna was one of the highlights of his trip.
"After spending a day exploring the island on foot and acclimatizing to the cooler temperature, I discovered a sauna right by the boat dock area that was available to use," he said.
"It was a great way to relax and unwind for the day! I do recommend jumping into the lake in between sitting in the sauna just for a quick, cool refresher."
He also had some advice for those planning on visiting the island.
"If I was to visit again, I would definitely bring warmer clothes," he suggested. "Having started my journey on the mainland through Silver Islet, the temperature was much warmer and seasonal. However, as soon as I got onto the island, I quickly realized that the temperatures were much cooler being surrounded by water."
"I would have definitely traded in my shorts and tees for pants and hoodies. I would also encourage to take plenty of photos as there are many great viewpoints on the island, especially if you can get there during sunrise and sunset when the sun is just about to kiss the water."
The Weekender costs $105 per person for the return charter fee and $150 per night for the guest house. For five people, the total cost would be $950. Bookings can be made online.
If you're looking for a unique adventure this summer, you can head to this island to explore black sand beaches and turquoise waters.
Porphyry Island
Price: $105 + for charter tour
When: Weekly lighthouse tours from June 18 to September 17, 2023, Thursday weekly charter tours from June 22 to September 14, 2023
Address: Silver Islet Harbour, Thunder Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a day trip to this dreamy island or stay overnight for a longer getaway.
