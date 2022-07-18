This Island Beach Town Is A Ferry Ride Away From Ontario & It's Like A Mini Trip To Europe
Cars aren't allowed, but you can ride in a horse-drawn carriage. 🐴
You don't have to cross an ocean to enjoy European vibes and a quaint summer getaway. This island beach town near Ontario is full of old-time charm, and there's no plane ticket needed to get there.
Mackinac Island is a dreamy spot of land located in Michigan. Surrounded by the blue waters of Lake Huron, the area is known as the "Jewel Of The Great Lakes" and was recently named the best island in the Continental U.S. in Travel + Leisure's World's Best awards for 2022.
While the island is part of the USA, the big city it's closest to is actually in Canada. Sault Ste. Marie is less than an hour's drive to the Mackinac Island ferry docks in St. Ignace.
There are three other land border crossings in the Windsor area that allow you to visit Michigan and hop on a ferry to the island. Don't forget your passport!
One unique thing about this spot is that there are no cars allowed. You'll truly feel like you've stepped back in time as you witness hose-drawn carriages trotting along the roads. You can even ride in one, or bike your way around the quaint streets.
There is so much to do on the island, from indulging in the "world-famous" Mackinac Island Fudge to cute shops, Insta-worthy restaurants and scenic hikes. One popular spot to check out is Arch Rock — a unique rock formation that attracts tourists every year.
The entire town looks like it's straight out of a postcard, and the colourful, old-time buildings will sweep you away to yesteryear. If you're dreaming of a getaway but don't want to go too far, this dreamy island could be worth a visit.
Mackinac Island
Price: $30.00 USD roundtrip ferry fee per adult
Address: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Why You Need To Go: This fairytale island near Ontario is a dreamy summer escape.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.