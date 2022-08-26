This Charming Island In Michigan Is Car-Free & It’s An Incredible Getaway (PHOTOS)
It was ranked the best island in the Continental U.S. ✨
There's a dreamy island in Michigan located where the Great Lakes are, and it looks like a page ripped out of a storybook. With its lush vegetation and traditional architecture, you'll feel like you traveled back in time.
The quirkiest thing about the island is that there have been no cars allowed since 1901. Locals didn't like the noise or the problems they caused with horse-drawn carriages, so they just ruled them out and made it a state law in 1960.
Only emergency vehicles are allowed, which include one police car, one ambulance and two fire trucks.
The scenic waterfront views and old-world buildings make the walking trails well worth it. However, you can also rent a bike from the different shops, or go by carriage.
The fresh air and laidback lifestyle are what landed this place a No. 1 spot on Travel & Leisure's "15 Best Islands In The Continental U.S." list.
The colorful flower landscape that spread across the many gardens might also have something to do with its placement on the travel site's findings. You can take yourself on a self-guided tour through the magical fields in full bloom.
Besides its adorable storefronts, it's well-known for its fudge. In fact, it attracts so many tourists, downtown shops make over 10,000 lbs. of the tasty treat when it's in season.
There are scenic patio dining areas and even inside eateries that opened centuries ago, like the restaurant located at The Grand Hotel. The website claims to be "The World's Largest" lodging spot in the summer.
After you get a bite to eat or check out of your room for the day, there are plenty of activities to do. The island offers a relaxing kayaking tour where you can travel to lighthouses and stare out at the sun setting in the distance.
Your dog is also welcome as there are so many pet-friendly establishments. Make sure your four-legged friend likes boats, as you can only get here by ferry.
This part of Northern Michigan is definitely a sight to see and one where you can recharge and feel as though time stood still.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 3, 2019.