The Shortest Ferry Ride In Canada Is In Ontario & It's A 90-Second Trip Filled With Views
It's a free ride!
Do you enjoy getting on a ferry ride and taking a bunch of pictures of the view? Well, this Ontario hidden gem will require you to be camera ready from the moment you hop on board because the trip is relatively short.
Ferry rides in Ontario are great because you get to experience life on a boat while enjoying water views. But how would you feel about getting on a 90-second ride in the first place? Is it worth it?
Well, this one might be worth your time because the shortest ferry ride in Canada takes passengers from Toronto's mainland to Billy Bishop Airport, which means the shorter the better, especially if they're running late for their flight.
"The ferry ride to and from Billy Bishop Airport is one of the shortest in the world at just 121 metres," the airport's website states. "The 90-second trip will have you where you need to be in no time and if you're standing on the pedestrian deck, you can enjoy a unique view of downtown Toronto."
There are two ways of getting to Billy Bishop Airport from Toronto. You can either walk through a pedestrian tunnel which is located underground or take the scenic route, which means getting on the short ferry ride.
The ferry ride is free unless you have a vehicle, then it's $15 for the car. The ferry leaves from the waterfront at Bathurst Street in Toronto every 15 minutes, but make sure to check the schedule online for more accurate timings before heading out.
@jusflo
Have you flown out of the Billy Bishop airport? #billybishopairport #billybishoptorontocityairport🛩️✈️🌎 #torontolife #torontopearsonairport #toronto
The best part about this 90-second ferry ride is the view because even though it's short, you can take in the Toronto skyline and snap a few Instagram pictures before getting off board.
If you were looking for a similar experience but wanted to spend a longer time on a ferry, then check out the boats that take passengers from Toronto's mainland to the Toronto Islands.
The scenic ride is around 15 minutes long and there are various spots on the ferry that are perfect photo opportunities.