This Ontario 'Hidden Gem' Was Named Among The Top 10 Places In Canada To Visit In 2023
Time to plan a trip to this island community.
Who's already dreaming of some amazing vacations this year? If you're looking for travel inspiration within Ontario, then you may want to head to this destination, which was just named among the top ten places to visit in Canada in 2023.
Vrbo, a travel website, shared a list of the top "hidden gem destinations" in the country for 2023 with Narcity. The roundup includes "unique and increasingly popular destinations for vacation home rentals."
The only Ontario spot featured is Prince Edward County, which came in at number seven. Located on the eastern shores of Lake Ontario, this island community boasts small towns, wineries, beaches, and more.
One of the most popular places to visit in the county is Sandbanks Provincial Park. This spot features the "world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation" as well as three white-sand beaches to enjoy.
You can sip the day away at a variety of wineries or head to the drive-in theatre for a movie beneath the stars.
Downtown Picton is a cute place to explore. There are tons of local boutiques and quaint cafes to enjoy, as well as historic vibes.
There are also several dreamy places to stay such as The June Motel and Wander the Resort. The Lakeside Motel is hosting a new spring break experience featuring a hot bath, hot tub, cold plunge, saunas, massages, and even champagne.
During the winter months, you can explore snowy hiking trails, snowshoe through a vineyard at the Three Dog Winery, or glide around an ice rink.
Other destinations on Vrbo's list include Cape Breton, Nova Scotia at number one; Quebec City, Quebec at number two; and Chaundiere, Quebec at number three.
Two Ontario spots were also named among the best spots to swim in Canada, so there's lots of travel inspo for this year.
Prince Edward County
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful Ontario spot was named among the top "hidden gem destinations" in Canada for 2023.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.