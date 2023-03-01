The Best Beaches In The World Were Ranked By TripAdvisor & Time To Book Your 2023 Getaway
Beat those winter blues!
There's no better time to plan a dream beach vacation than at the end of winter when you simply can't handle the cold anymore.
Thankfully, TripAdvisor just released its 2023 ranking of the best beach destinations in the world, and you seriously can't go wrong with any of the options on its list.
The travel review site compiled its ranking of the top 10 beaches in the world by analyzing millions of reviews from the past 12 months. And while the list is packed with sunny shores and pristine blue ocean views, there are also a few out-of-the-box ideas on the list as well.
For instance, have you ever though about hitting a black-sand beach and hanging out with puffins in Iceland? You probably wouldn't want to take a tip in a case like that, but the scenery is truly worth the trip.
The list also includes beaches scattered around the world, including a few that you can visit from North America in under 8 hours by plane, depending on where you live.
Here are the top 10 beaches in the world in 2023, according to TripAdvisor.
Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
Sand, giant rock formations and plenty of ocean life. What's not to love?
Eagle Beach - Aruba, Caribbean
Enjoy this classic white sand beach and don't miss your chance to snap a photo on the iconic Divi tree near the water!
Cable Beach - Broome, Australia
This white sand beach has plenty of charm no matter when you visit, but the sunsets are particularly spectacular.
Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland
Bundle up and grab your camera for a trip to this Game Of Thrones-esque spot on the coast of Iceland. You'll definitely want to climb up on the basalt rock formations for a selfie while you're here.
Grave Bay Beach - Turks & Caicos, Caribbean
Blue water, white sand, good sun and plenty of drinks available at nearby resorts; if that's your jam, then Grave Bay Beach is the vacation for you.
Praia da Falesia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal
Rugged cliffs meet the ocean at this stunning beach along the Algarve region of southern Portugal. Surf the waves or hike through the yellow rock formations while you're here and you won't regret it!
Radhangar Beach - Havelock Island, India
The sunsets are truly incredible at Radhangar Beach, one of the most stunning spots on India's crescent-shaped Havelock Island. The island, also known as Swarah Dweep, is actually far off the east coast of mainland India but there's plenty to do if you make the trip, including bird-watching in its forests and diving at its coral reefs.
Spiaggia dei Conigli - Sicily, Italy
Sicily is a stunning island no matter where you look, but head to Lampedusa's Spiaggia dei Conigli and you'll get to experience one of the most incredible beaches in Europe. Climb the cliffs and feel the raw force of the "scirocco" wind out of Africa or dive into the blue-and-green waters down below.
Varadero Beach - Cuba, Caribbean
Want a relaxing vacation on a stunning white sand beach in the Caribbean? You can't go wrong with a visit to Varadero Beach, a tourist haven in Cuba with plenty of all-inclusive resorts to accommodate you.
Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii
There is plenty to do at Hawaii's Ka'anapali Beach, whether you want to kick back and soak up the sun, paddle-board on the ocean or dive right in and explore the fish and whales that pass by every day.
