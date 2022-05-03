The 6 Best Beaches In Texas That Are Actually Worth Going To, According To A Local
Yes, one beach in Galveston actually made the list!
The best beaches in Texas aren't known to have the clearest water or the softest sand.
I know firsthand after all; I grew up just 30 minutes from what's infamously known as some of the world's ugliest beaches — the beaches of Galveston Island. Those were all the beaches I knew as a kid.
As an adult, I've traveled and found that there is more to Texas beaches than what I experienced in Galveston during my childhood.
From watching brilliant sunsets in Corpus Christi, Texas, to catching fish in Matagorda Bay, this foolproof list of my favorite Texas beaches has been tried and verified by my lifelong Texan friends and they love every spot.
Isla Blanca Beach
Price: Free
Address: 33174 State Park Rd. 100, South Padre Island, TX
Why You Need To Go: There are sea turtles in the blue water here, so be on the lookout and you just might see one. There's even a massive waterpark nearby.
Whitecap Beach
Price: $12 parking permit
Address: 14802 Whitecap Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX
Why You Need To Go: The sunsets at Whitecap are unlike any other for some reason. They'll have your Instagram looking sharp.
Boca Chica Beach
Price: Free
Address: 54299 Boca Chica Blvd., Cameron County, TX
Why You Need To Go: Right off the beach is the SpaceX Starbase, so you might be able to see a rocket take off on a test flight.
Jamaica Beach
Price: Free
Address: Beach Access 17, Buccaneer Dr., Jamaica Beach, TX
Why You Need To Go: You might be surprised to see a Galveston beach making the list, but this is my vote for the best one. The water may not be quite as clear as some other shores, but being from the area, I've learned not to be picky.
Matagorda Bay Nature Park
Price: $5
Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX
Why You Need To Go: This nature park is abundant with Texas wildlife. If you like to catch giant fish or birdwatch, this beach is for you.
Rockport Beach
Price: $10 parking
Address: 210 Seabreeze Dr., Rockport, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's literally a part of the Clean Beaches Coalition, so it's guaranteed to be pristine. Plus, those thatch umbrellas give an undeniable Tulum vibe.
