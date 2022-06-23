3 Nude Beaches In Texas With Refreshing Clear Water You Didn’t Know Existed
Perhaps you need another way to deal with the heat?🔥
Unbeknownst to some, there are a few nude beaches in Texas you can visit if you want to get rid of those annoying tan lines or are bored of visiting the same swimming spots.
If you're looking to jazz your summer up, here are three places in the Lone Star State where bikini tops, swim trunks, and any item of clothing is allowed to come off.
Going nude is not a requirement at these places; after all, you'll still have a blast in the bright, beautiful water each of these hidden gems offers with a bathing suit on.
If you choose to snap a photo at one of these beaches remember to respect the privacy of others.
Hippie Hollow Park
The most popular clothing-optional spot in Texas is on a rocky shoreline off of Austin's Lake Travis called Hippie Hollow.
People have been enjoying jumping off the limestone cliffs and sun tanning on the beach since the 60s. There's also a gorgeous hiking trail that leads to the water, but you must be clothed for that part.
It only costs an $8 entrance fee.
Emerald Lake Resort
Just outside of Houston, Emerald Lake Resort isn't your typical "beach" per se, but rather a fun activity and camping park with a lake and a pool where naturism is welcomed.
There are all sorts of fun activities to do in your birthday suit, like trying a hand at the waterside driving range or fishing in the fully-stocked lake.
You can rent a day pass for just $50 per couple and $40 per single person where you get to enjoy the park's amenities until sundown. There are extended RV and tent camping stay options starting at $20 per night if you wish to revel in the bareness.
UFO Beach
This is the only true beach on the list that has plush white sand and clear blue water to swim in.
While the location isn't legally recognized as a nudist beach, this place is known by locals to be a clothing-optional landmark. On the South Padre Island beach, there's a UFO-looking pod that apparently washed ashore years ago, spray-painted with a "Nude Beach" sign on it.
