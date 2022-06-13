7 Charming Texas Beach Houses To Rent For A Perfect Summer Getaway
They're all so cozy!
It's that time of year when the blistering heat is rising in the Lone Star State, and it feels absolutely unbearable.
Many Texans who live near the coast deal with it by flocking to one of Texas' many beaches for a relaxing day by the shore. After all, sometimes a subtle breeze near the shoreline and a dip in the cool waters are all that allows for a little reprieve from the hot weather.
Why not make a vacation out of it and stay near the beach for a few days?
We found seven Texas houses, condos, and cottages near the beach or the water, so you can have the summer vacation of your dreams.
The Rusty Hook
The living room interior of The Rusty Hook.
$133/night
Neighborhood: Crystal Beach, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's an affordable spot near one of the most popular beaches in the Galveston area, Crystal Beach. Plus, who can resist the adorable interior that resembles what could be below the deck of a pirate ship?
Pineapple Cottage
The exterior of Pineapple Cottage in Galveston, TX.
$178/night
Neighborhood: Galveston, TX
Why You Need To Go: This charming little cottage isn't right near the beach, but it is close to Galveston's gorgeous historical neighborhood that's nice to stroll around.
Bolivar Peninsula Beach House
The light blue beach house on stilts in Bolivar Peninsula, TX.
$166/night
Neighborhood: Bolivar Peninsula, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's the classic Texas beach house on stilts. The location is near the water, so you have an ocean view from the porch.
Vintage Galveston Apartment
The living room of the vintage Galveston apartment.
$174/night
Neighborhood: Galveston, TX
Why You Need To Go: If your grandma ever had a beach house, it probably looked like this. You can relive that nostalgia inside this one-bedroom apartment near Porretto Beach.
Casa de Pescadores
The exterior and deck of Casa de Pescadores in Corpus Christi, TX.
$195/night
Neighborhood: Corpus Christi, TX
Why You Need To Go: This massive condo on the water can fit up to 10 people. Just look at that view of the bay from the deck!
Casita Amor
The exterior of Casita Amor in Galveston, TX.
$167/night
Neighborhood: Galveston, TX
Why You Need To Go: You can stay in and snuggle with your sweetheart, enjoy the historic cemetery across the street, or bike to the beach nearby.
Jay's Surf Shack
The exterior of Jay's Surf Shack in Port Aransas, TX.
$203/night
Neighborhood: Port Aransas, TX
Why You Need To Go: You can fit up to 6 guests in this baby blue bungalow, and it's a short walk to a day of fun at the Port Aransas beach.
