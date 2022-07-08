NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

texas islands

7 Essential Islands In Texas To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

You'll find clear water near all of them! 🏝️

Texas Staff Writer
A woman stands on a boardwalk in South Padre Island, TX. Right: A woman sitting on Starnes Island on Lake Travis.

A woman stands on a boardwalk in South Padre Island, TX. Right: A woman sitting on Starnes Island on Lake Travis.

@mine03_chavez | Instagram,@jennyknickerbocker | Instagram

The Gulf Coast boasts an array of small islands in Texas with beaches full of pretty, clear water and fun coastal city adventures to have.

Despite the bad rep the state's beaches often get, locals and travelers found a few islands with pristine shorelines.

If you're unsure of which is worth a visit, here's a list of seven essential islands in Texas we suggest adding to your travel bucket list.

Most of them are on the coast, but there are two listed that are actually smack-dab in the middle of the state.

San José Island

Price: Free

Address: Port Aransas, TX

Why You Need To Go: It's one of the lesser-known barrier islands off the coast, but there's still a lot of fun to experience like unique shelling opportunities on private beaches.

Website

The 'Hidden Island' at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

Price: $5

Address: Belton, TX

Why You Need To Go: This is one of the only islands on the list that's not located off the coast.

It's technically not an official "island" per say, however the lake has a piece of land you can walk through the clear water to get to. You can lay out on its shore without a huge crowd surrounding you, as not many people know it's there.

Website

South Padre Island

@gisellegamboaa

took a mini bae-cation with my love 💛 #SPI #beach #SHEINcares #fyp #vacationmode

Price: Free

Address: South Padre Island, TX

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy long beach days sitting in the crystal blue waters of Texas' top destination to visit this year.

Website

Starnes Island

Price: Free

Address: Lake Travis, Austin, TX

Why You Need To Go: This rocky spot in the middle of Austin's popular Lake Travis hosts daily lake-goers looking for a party vibe. If you want peace and quiet, however, we suggest you look to the other islands in this article.

Website

Mustang Island

Price: $5

Address: 9394 TX-361, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Why You Need To Go: This Island is the closest thing you'll get to a charming New England town vibe in the Lone Star State.

The adorable neighborhood of Cinnamon Shore has huge coastal cottages you can look at, as well as small shops to browse around.

Website

Bolivar Peninsula

Price: Free

Address: Bolivar Peninsula, TX

Why You Need To Go: There are 27 miles of beaches to choose from and a few tiny beach villages to stay at. Nevertheless, you can experience gorgeous golden Texas sunrises and sunsets here.

Website

Tiki Island

Price: Free

Address: Tiki Island, TX

Why You Need To Go: This is the vacation rental mecca of the Galveston area. There are a lot of beach houses on the water if you're planning to visit the nearby beaches for a few days.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...