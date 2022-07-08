7 Essential Islands In Texas To Add To Your Travel Bucket List
You'll find clear water near all of them! 🏝️
The Gulf Coast boasts an array of small islands in Texas with beaches full of pretty, clear water and fun coastal city adventures to have.
Despite the bad rep the state's beaches often get, locals and travelers found a few islands with pristine shorelines.
If you're unsure of which is worth a visit, here's a list of seven essential islands in Texas we suggest adding to your travel bucket list.
Most of them are on the coast, but there are two listed that are actually smack-dab in the middle of the state.
San José Island
Price: Free
Address: Port Aransas, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's one of the lesser-known barrier islands off the coast, but there's still a lot of fun to experience like unique shelling opportunities on private beaches.
The 'Hidden Island' at Stillhouse Hollow Lake
Price: $5
Address: Belton, TX
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the only islands on the list that's not located off the coast.
It's technically not an official "island" per say, however the lake has a piece of land you can walk through the clear water to get to. You can lay out on its shore without a huge crowd surrounding you, as not many people know it's there.
South Padre Island
Price: Free
Address: South Padre Island, TX
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy long beach days sitting in the crystal blue waters of Texas' top destination to visit this year.
Starnes Island
Price: Free
Address: Lake Travis, Austin, TX
Why You Need To Go: This rocky spot in the middle of Austin's popular Lake Travis hosts daily lake-goers looking for a party vibe. If you want peace and quiet, however, we suggest you look to the other islands in this article.
Mustang Island
Price: $5
Address: 9394 TX-361, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Why You Need To Go: This Island is the closest thing you'll get to a charming New England town vibe in the Lone Star State.
The adorable neighborhood of Cinnamon Shore has huge coastal cottages you can look at, as well as small shops to browse around.
Bolivar Peninsula
Price: Free
Address: Bolivar Peninsula, TX
Why You Need To Go: There are 27 miles of beaches to choose from and a few tiny beach villages to stay at. Nevertheless, you can experience gorgeous golden Texas sunrises and sunsets here.
Tiki Island
Price: Free
Address: Tiki Island, TX
Why You Need To Go: This is the vacation rental mecca of the Galveston area. There are a lot of beach houses on the water if you're planning to visit the nearby beaches for a few days.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.