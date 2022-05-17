Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

texas island

There’s An Island Hidden At This Texas Lake & You Can Walk To It Through Clear Shallow Waters

You don't even need a boat to get to it!

Texas Staff Writer
A woman looks at the island from a boat. Right: A view of the island from one of the beaches.

Believe it, or not, there's actually a Texas island right in the middle of the state. Not too far from Austin or Waco is a clear water lake with a couple of "islands" contained within it.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Benton, TX is one of Texas' many man-made freshwater lakes and one of the isles is actually accessible by foot. No need to worry about a boat to access it.

So how does that work then? Well, the Stillhouse Park beach access point has water that is so shallow, that all you need is a good pair of water shoes to wade across to the inlet.

@mycurlyadventures

A little bit of island life in Texas and you don’t even need a boat to reach this one #texas

Many Benton locals actually don't know about this hidden gem. The comment section of a popular TikTok about the island posted by user @mycurlyadventures was flooded with "I live so close and didn't know this was here" comments. So you probably won't encounter many people on there.

However, like many bodies of water in the Lone Star State, Stillhouse Hollow is a popular fishing spot with its pleasant waters always filled with bass fish varieties, catfish, and crappie.

On any given day, you're bound to see an angler or two out in the water.

If you'd like another view of the crystal blue lake and its mini enclaves, the surrounding Dana Peak and Chalk Ridge Falls park have hiking trails that eventually lead to the lake itself.

You can plan a day hike that ends with a sunset soak in the lake, or you can have a whole day to yourself on the quiet archipelago.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

