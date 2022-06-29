This Texas Island Won The Top Destination To Visit In The State This Year
It has 34 miles of dazzling coastline. 🏖️
Each year the Texas Travel Awards elect the ultimate destination people must visit in the state, along with other accolades for top eat and drink, tourist attractions and best things to do.
This year, South Padre Island took the title as the top destination of 2022 for its year-round access to sunshine, white sandy beaches and any sort of fun you'd wish to have during a coastal getaway.
The island is known to most Texans for having some of the prettiest beaches in the state, like Isla Blanca beach, and it's estimated that over a million people flock to its shores each year.
The fact that you can do almost anything here at any time of the year impressed the competition's judges, who all have some sort of expertise in Lone Star State living. You really don't need to worry about what season it is to swim in the sparkling waters.
However, the summer months tend to be filled with all sorts of fun. For example, firework shows are held three times a week at various spots around the area.
Each show provides a unique view of colorful explosions over the ocean. In fact, the displays have become so popular that the Texas Senate proclaimed the city as the "Firework Capital of Texas" in 2021.
Whether you choose to take a day trip to one of the beaches or rent a cozy cottage for a week of fun, Texas travel experts agree this is the best destination to visit in the state this year.