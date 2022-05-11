Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

texas gulf coast

This Peninsula Off The Texas Gulf Coast Has 27 Miles Of Sandy Beaches Full Of Seashells

There are so many things to find along the shores!

Texas Staff Writer
The sunrise on Crystal Beach. Right: A woman poses in front of Pleasure Pier in Galveston, TX.

Elizabeth Waltermire-Jones | Dreamstime, @sophiq | Instagram

The Texas Gulf Coast isn't typically known for having the most gorgeous beaches with the clearest water, but there are still a few shining stars.

Many of them are actually sprinkled along the 27-mile-long stretch of the Bolivar Peninsula that serves as a barrier to the Gulf of Mexico.

The miles of beachy land is just across the waterway from Galveston Island, so there are only two ways to access it: by car using the only highway that leads there, or by a quick, fun ferry ride from Galveston.

You will soon be on your way to a place that feels private and secluded, it's almost like you have a beach to yourself.

The extent of land on the peninsula is so long that there are so many things to find along the shores like sand dollars, old conch shells, and shark teeth.

Speaking of sharks, they're a common catch in this area for experienced anglers.

Crystal Beach is a popular destination this way amongst locals, but not so much among tourists, which is probably why it's most known as a clean beach with lots of space from others.

You can even simply drive your car up on the beach, and park it for a relaxing day of barbecuing and tailgating in the sun.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

