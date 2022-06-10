Austin Is Home To The First Ever Nude Beach In Texas & It's A Clear Water Paradise
You can spend the day in your birthday suit. 👙
There's a particular section of shoreline on Austin's popular Lake Travis where the water is crystal clear, the limestone cliffs tower over and clothing is absolutely optional.
One of the only nude beaches in Texas is known to Austinites as Hippie Hollow, and it's a longstanding tradition for some visitors to lounge the day away on the popular rocky shores wearing only their birthday suits.
Clothing is absolutely mandatory from the moment you park in the lot until you reach the path leading to the shore. There, a winding limestone staircase then leads you to the clear water oasis of your dreams.
It's just 30 minutes from downtown Austin, so there's no plush sand to stick your feet in, but that's okay because there's always some type of fun happening on the long rocky shore or in the refreshing lake.
You can choose to take a quick rest in the cove during a fun water sports charter or laze the day away on the rocky shores by yourself.
There are also hiking trails and nature sightseeing around the area.
Whatever the choice, Hippie Hollow Park is an oasis for lake fanatics and beach nudists alike. It's a pretty unique way to experience one of Austin's most popular lakes.
The beach is only available to those above the age of 18. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you take photos at the beach, it is advised you request permission and respect the privacy of others.
