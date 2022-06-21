You Can Now Splash On Over 600 Feet Of Fun At This Giant Inflatable Water Park In Texas
There's over 21 inflatables to choose from!
There's an exclusive spot on one of Austin, TX's most popular lakes that span nearly two football fields and is home to one of the biggest inflatable water parks in Texas.
Waterloo Adventures is now open for the season! The Lake Travis attraction is a giant water adventure with over 21 different inflatable activities to fill your day.
At the location, you will find 4 stand-alone obstacles, a 12-foot free-fall slide, a 25-foot floating trampoline, and a 14-foot tall "Ice Tower".
You can play on most of the inflatables for an unlimited amount of time, however, the "600-foot Pulse Pounding Obstacle Course Track" has a one-hour time limit if you dare conquer it.
All it takes is a short boat ride to get over to "Adventure Island" where all of the fun awaits including 1,500 feet of exclusive shoreline that no one can access but the waterpark guests.
If you're more into peaceful lake days, you can relax on the complimentary beach loungers, hammocks and saddle floats while everyone splashes around.
You can enjoy a stress-free, all-inclusive trip full of lake fun for $63 per person. The park requires reservations ahead of time and can be created on their website.
If you'd like a more exclusive experience, they offer a private stay in The Lakeside lodge for up to six people where you have your very own private beach.
Waterloo Adventures
Price: $63
Address: 14529 Pocohontas Trail Suite A Leander, TX 78641
Why You Need To Go: You can attempt a 600-foot inflatable obstacle course on a popular Texas lake.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 22, 2019.