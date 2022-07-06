You Can Float Down A Crystal Clear Texas River At Night On A Glowing Glass-Bottom Kayak
There's no other experience like it in the state.🌟
One of Texas' clearest bodies of water is the spring-fed San Marcos River. It flows right through San Marcos, TX and the stream is popular for all sorts of water activities like floating the day away on an inner tube.
If you really want to enjoy the ultra-clear waters of the iconic Texas river, Paddle SMTX offers a glass-bottom kayak tour at night and the views are pretty unique.
The bottom of the boat has bright colored LED lights attached, so it illuminates the lush grassy floor and you can see everything nearly perfectly.
The San Marcos River bubbles to life from hundreds of springs right in the City's center making this river crystal-clear and 72 degrees year around. The city works hard to keep this river pure.
During the tour, you will be instructed by a guide that will take you up the river and show you all the sights the waterway has to offer.
You can spot things like the occasional fish, or view the bottom of the river that is famously covered in bright green wild rice grass. The whole tour lasts 75 minutes and in the last 20 minutes, you are allowed to paddle wherever you please.
Tours are offered every day of the week, and there are four different starting times to choose from (between 8:15, 8:30, 10, and 10:15 p.m). Each kayak holds up to two people, so there's enough room for you to bring along your bae, your bestie, or, if you'd rather, you can go it alone, too.
However many people you choose to go with it, the adventure costs $44.95 per person.
Paddle SMTX
Price: $44.95
Address: 170 Charles Austin Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
Why You Need To Go: You can view some of the clearest waters in Texas from a glow-in-the-dark glass bottom kayak.