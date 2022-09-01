Country Music Star Miranda Lambert Had The Most Texas Weekend Ever In Her Home State (PHOTOS)
Buc-ee’s & Lone Star beer included.
Gathering up all your best friends and staying in a small Texas town for a weekend is basically a Texan's rite of passage, and it's no different for the celebrities born here.
Country music star Miranda Lambert, who has long moved on from the Lone Star State for Tennessee, recently visited Greune, TX with some of her besties for what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. She even called it her "favorite place on earth" on social media.
In an Instagram post from the "If I Was A Cowboy" singer on Wednesday, you can see the group doing all the essentials for a great river weekend like riding a boat, floating the Comal River, visiting Buc-ee's, and, of course, nursing a Lone Star beer.
The celeb got her start in Longview, TX, and became a local musician before finding fame in Nashville,TN around 2003, where she still lives now.
However, the Southern state remains fond in Lambert's heart as she visits occasionally, and mentions in her recent post that she already wants to come back.
The recipe for the ultimate river trip in the state is spelled out in the star's IG caption, which includes experiencing all the Texas essentials like queso, Buc-ee's, margaritas, Lone Star beer, and fried pickles.
A river weekend isn't complete without a float trip, and the three-time Grammy winner even shouted out Texas Tubes "especially" for helping the ladies have a relaxing time.
According to Lambert's post, she and her posse had some food and drinks at local haunts like Lone Star Float House & Grill and visited The Greune G.O.A.T boutique in town.
The entire weekend seemed to be enjoyed as even the country music artist herself said it "sounds like heaven" to her, and so many Texans would most likely agree.