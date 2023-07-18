Miranda Lambert Called Out Women Taking Selfies At Her Concert & The Fans Fired Back (VIDEOS)
"These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit." 👀
Videos of country singer Miranda Lambert calling out fans at a concert have been making it to many people's FYP on TikTok, and while it appears to be a bad look for the singer, there are two sides to every story.
In clips posted online, Lambert is seen starting to sing one of her hits called "Tin Man" before pausing to address some people in the audience.
“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec," the singer says in a video that has over one million views. "These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit."
"We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”
In one video, a person in the audience can be heard saying they're leaving and that Lambert should not treat fans that way.
One of the women who was called out by Lambert spoke with NBC News about the situation and defended her friends over what happened.
"It was 30 seconds at most," said Adela Calin of the picture-taking incident. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."
Calin shared those pictures on her own Instagram with the caption, "These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies."
The influencer explained to NBC that they were really excited to take the picture as they likely had some of the best seats in the venue.
"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," Calin shared. "...I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
However, another video of the situation shows how potentially disruptive the pictures actually were.
In the clip, it shows the women getting ready to take the picture, with the poster noting that they started lining up several minutes before Miranda stopped the show.
"And then continued with more people AND flash into Tin Man, which was distracting to everyone around them during one of the most powerful moments," said the text on the video.
"Everyone around them was happy Miranda addressed it."
"There is a time and place for taking photos during a show, but when it starts to ruin the show for everyone else, it is a problem," said the caption of the second video. "Miranda Lambert did what needed to be done."
Lambert had not addressed the situation publicly as of the time of publication.
