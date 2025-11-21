These are Canada's best credit cards for 2026, from cash back to travel rewards
From premium perks like airport lounge access to cash back on everyday buys, here are the winners in every category. 👇
If you're hunting for the best credit cards in Canada for 2026 — whether you're into travel rewards, cash back or just want a solid everyday card — this new ranking could help you pick the perfect card for you.
Ratehub just dropped its 2026 Credit Card Awards, and this year's edition highlights the best credit cards in Canada across 16 categories.
Whether you're looking to score travel rewards, save on gas and groceries or pay off debt faster, these cards are designed to match real Canadian spending habits and help you figure out which Canadian credit card actually gives you the most bang for your buck.
Each award was based on a detailed scoring system created by Ratehub's finance experts, with specific criteria for every category. They looked at things like earn rates, redemption flexibility, annual fees, welcome bonuses and even how many people actually applied for each card.
The winners are the ones that came out on top after all that number crunching — no outside influence from the banks themselves.
So, who took the crown this year? Let's dig into the best credit cards Canada has to offer in 2026.
Best overall & People's Choice Award
For the sixth straight year, the Amex Cobalt Card has been crowned the best overall rewards credit card — and Canadians clearly agree, since it also scooped up the People's Choice Award.
With a juicy 5x points on eats and groceries, plus solid perks on gas, transit and travel, this card is built for everyday spending. Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards or even transferred to top loyalty programs like Aeroplan. Bonus: there's no fee for extra users, which isn't the norm with most premium cards.
According to Ratehub, this card is especially popular for its flexibility and perks like Front of the Line presales and a high-end insurance package, including up to $5 million in emergency travel medical coverage.
Best travel credit card
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
For anyone dreaming of their next getaway, the Scotiabank Gold Amex is your new travel MVP. Ratehub picked it as the best travel credit card in Canada for 2026, and also named it the best credit card for travel insurance.
This card skips the foreign transaction fee (a rare perk), includes comprehensive insurance with up to $1 million in emergency medical coverage for 25 days, and offers Scene+ points on travel-related purchases.
It also unlocks VIP airport lounge access and 24/7 concierge services, giving you a luxe experience every step of the way.
Best cash-back credit card
Cash back lovers, this one's for you. The CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite has been a consistent winner, and it's back on top again in 2026 for the fourth straight year.
With top-tier earn rates and flexible redemption, it's a solid pick for anyone who wants simple savings that add up fast. You'll earn 4% cash back on two of life's biggest spending categories — gas and groceries — plus a welcome bonus worth up to $400 if you apply online.
It's also packed with perks like instalment payment options, Visa Infinite experiences and discounts at gas stations when you link up with Journie Rewards.
Best no-fee cash-back credit card
If you're looking to save on fees, the Simplii Cash Back Visa is the winner for you. It delivers 4% cash back on restaurants, bars and coffee shops, plus 1.5% on gas, groceries and drugstore runs and 0.5% on everything else — all with no annual fee.
Ratehub calls it the best no-fee cash back credit card in Canada for 2026, thanks to its simple rewards and no-fuss structure. Plus, it comes with built-in perks like purchase protection and extended warranty coverage.
Best credit card for groceries & restaurants
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
Technically, these are two separate award categories — best for groceries and best for restaurants — but they both belong to the same standout: the Scotiabank Gold American Express Card. That brings the card to four category wins this year, for those of you keeping score at home.
Whether you're swiping your card at the grocery store or ordering food on a night off from cooking, this card's got you covered. You can earn up to 6x Scene+ points at select grocery stores like Sobeys and Safeway, and 5x on restaurants, food delivery and even entertainment.
Those are some of the strongest earn rates on the market, which is why Ratehub gave this card top marks for both food-focused categories — and also named it the best travel credit card and best for travel insurance for 2026. Talk about doing it all.
Best credit card for gas
If you spend a lot of time on the road, the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite could be the one for you. Named the best credit card for gas in Canada by Ratehub, this card gives you a generous 4% cash back at the pump — one of the highest return rates on gas out there.
You'll also unlock added value with perks like savings at select gas stations through Journie Rewards, access to Visa Infinite benefits, and flexible redemption with a low minimum spend of $10. And since this is also Ratehub's pick for best cash-back card, you're getting a solid all-rounder that maximizes returns on everyday essentials.
Best credit card for students
Students shouldn't need to sacrifice rewards to build credit. For students just getting started, the PC Mastercard wins for 2026 with its no-fee structure, easy approval and strong points-earning potential.
You'll earn PC Optimum points on gas, groceries and pharmacy purchases — including 30 points per litre at Esso and Mobil, and 25 points per dollar at Shoppers Drug Mart. There's no income requirement and no expiry on your points, and you can redeem them across more than 4,500 locations in Canada.
This card also includes purchase assurance and extended warranties, so you're protected even on a student budget.
Best credit card for newcomers
If you're a newcomer to Canada and looking to build credit while earning rewards, the BMO CashBack Mastercard is Ratehub's top choice for the second year in a row.
This card doesn't require a Canadian credit history and earns you 3% cash back on groceries, with a welcome bonus of up to 5% in your first three months — all with no annual fee.
Bonus features include free credit score monitoring, extended warranty and purchase protection, and discounts on gas at Shell, plus extra perks when you connect your card to an Air Miles account.
Best balance transfer credit card
Trying to tackle existing credit card debt? The CIBC Select Visa is Ratehub's top pick for balance transfers in 2026 for the second year in a row — and fourth time overall since 2020.
You can transfer your balance at 0% interest for up to 10 months with a 1% fee (and no fee at all in Quebec), plus the card has a low regular rate of 13.99%.
This is a great tool if you're looking to consolidate and pay off what you owe without piling on interest. It also comes with a two-year annual fee rebate, so you'll have more breathing room while tackling your balance.
Best low-interest credit card
For folks who tend to carry a balance, the MBNA True Line Mastercard offers serious savings, winning Ratehub's award for the best low-interest card for the fourth year in a row.
It has no annual fee or income requirement, and it comes with a permanent 12.99% interest rate — one of the lowest fixed rates on the market, according to Ratehub. That rate won't change based on your credit score, income or the prime rate.
You'll also get 0% on balance transfers for the first 12 months (with a 3% fee). Just note: this particular promo isn't available in Quebec.
Best credit card for building credit
Looking to improve your credit score? The Secured Neo Mastercard is Ratehub's best credit card for building credit in 2026, for the fourth straight year. It's the only secured card that offers cash back — 1% on gas and groceries and up to 15% at certain Neo partners.
The annual fee is $96, and you only need a $50 deposit to start. There's no hard credit check for most applicants, and the auto-pay and spending dashboard tools help build better habits.
Best premium credit card
American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card
Frequent travellers and Air Canada flyers, take note. The Amex Aeroplan Reserve Card is this year's winner in the premium category, thanks to top-tier travel perks and strong earn rates. You'll get 3x the points on Air Canada purchases, 2x on dining and 1.25x on everything else.
This card also gets you airport lounge access across North America, priority check-in and boarding on flights, free checked bags and even a companion pass when you spend $25,000 annually. Add in a NEXUS fee credit, comprehensive travel insurance and hotel perks, and you've got a luxe card built for serious travellers.
Best business credit card
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
For entrepreneurs and frequent travellers, this Amex business card offers major perks. It earns 5 points per $1 at Marriott hotels and 3x on gas, dining and travel, plus 2x on everything else.
You'll also score a Free Night Award every year, travel insurance and redemption options for hotels or flights with no blackout dates.
Ratehub named it the best business credit card for 2026, especially for small teams and solo founders who want flexibility and premium travel perks.
So, whether you're hunting for the best cash-back credit card in Canada, stacking points for your next trip or just looking for a no-fee or low-interest card to save money, Ratehub's 2026 Credit Card Awards cover all the bases.
You can check out the full ranking and see how your current card compares at Ratehub.ca.
