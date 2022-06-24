6 Best Spots To Go River Tubing In Texas & Float Your Worries Away
Make memories with your float squad!
One tip that many Texans would probably give you to survive the scorching summer months is to grab an inner tube and plop yourself down in one of the many crisp, cool streams the Lone Star State has to offer.
There are many different ways visitors choose to enjoy river tubing in Texas. You can prefer to lazily drift down a peaceful waterway or party and mingle all day long the more traveled paths.
However you choose, we compiled a list of the best floating spots in the state — tranquil or a little rowdy — so there are options for every type of floater.
San Marcos River
Price: 💸
Address: San Marcos, TX
Why You Need To Go: The float may only last about an hour, but you can chill in the crystal clear waters and it's such a unique Texas experience.
Comal River
Price: 💸
Address: New Braunfels, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's the shortest river in the state, but nevertheless a fun stream that party crowds often enjoy. There's also a fun tube chute along the way that will plunge you further down the waterway.
Blanco River
Price: 💸
Address: Blanco, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's not the traditional floating river where you sit in a tube and eventually reach the end, but it is fun to splash and cool off at the beautiful Blanco State Park
Guadalupe River
Price: 💸
Address: New Braunfels, TX
Why You Need To Go: If the Comal or San Marcos rivers are too crowded, this should be your next stop. You can bring your own drinks, but just leave behind the foam coolers and glass bottles, as those are prohibited.
Frio River
Price: 💸
Address: Concan, TX
Why You Need To Go: The Frio within Garner State Park is a top tubing destination for Texans to experience beautiful clear waters and sometimes see some fish.
You can float with the other visitors, or opt for a spot that's a little more exclusive.
Medina River
Price: 💸
Address: Medina, TX
Why You Need To Go: You'll have gorgeous views of the Texas Hill Country surrounding you at all times.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 12, 2020.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.